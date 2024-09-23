No power outages are planned, due to shelling and hostilities there were power outages in 6 regions - Ministry of Energy

There are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine today. Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in 6 regions due to shelling and hostilities. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"No power outages are planned for today. We call on Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours, reducing consumption fluctuations that affect the operation of the power system," the Ministry of Energy said.

The ministry noted that "the situation in the power system remains stable.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions," the Ministry of Energy said.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a fire broke out on the territory of a substation as a result of a UAV attack, which led to a blackout of substations and household consumers. In addition, a grassroots fire caused by shelling disconnected an overhead line, causing a voltage drop and disrupting train traffic.

In Zaporizhzhia region, an overhead line was disconnected as a result of a wire break as a result of shelling.

Networks status

Central region: an overhead line was disconnected due to a technological failure, which led to a voltage drop and a power outage. The power supply has been restored. Western region: due to technological disruptions, an overhead line was disconnected, causing a power outage at one of the substations. Consumers were not disconnected. The line is back online.

Power outage for consumers

As of the morning, 490 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 126,169 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.36 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

There are no electricity exports and no plans to do so. For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to reach a maximum capacity of 1488 MW in some hours.