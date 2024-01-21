No casualties as a result of Russian attack on Kirovohrad region - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Kirovohrad region in Ukraine was attacked by the Russian army, with no casualties or damage to civilian objects.
Kirovohrad region came under fire from the Russian army today. No one was injured in the attack. Also, civilian objects were not damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, according to UNN.
Kirovohrad region is under enemy fire again. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Civilian objects are not damaged
He also urged residents not to ignore the alarm.
Earlier, it was reported that explosions were heard in the regional center of Kirovohrad region.