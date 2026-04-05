Nissan recalls 2026 Leaf electric vehicles due to fire risk while parked

Nissan is recalling 51 2026 Leaf electric vehicles due to a battery defect that could cause overheating and fire even while parked. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The recall affects vehicles manufactured between July 17 and November 26, 2025. According to the American regulator, the problem is related to the 78 kWh lithium-ion battery. During production, the edges of the cathode material of individual cells could have been damaged, which increases the risk of internal short circuit, overheating, and so-called thermal runaway.

Nissan has already recorded two cases of overheating – one in Japan and one in the US. In both cases, the cars were parked, turned off, and not charging. The company has not reported any injuries or accidents.

Owners advised not to charge cars

Until the problem is resolved, owners of such Leafs are advised not to charge the car and to park it away from buildings and other objects. The company also promised to provide a loaner car through its dealer network while a final technical solution is being sought.

Official notification of owners is expected to begin on April 17. Dealers will inspect batteries and, if necessary, replace individual modules or the entire battery pack.

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