Night attack on Khmelnytskyi caused a fire at an enterprise

On the night of Wednesday, April 1, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi OVA Serhiy Tyurin, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, air defense forces were operating in the region during the "Air Alert" signal.

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises in the regional center. Currently, State Emergency Service units are localizing it. - Tyurin said.

He clarified that there has been no information about deaths or injuries so far.

Recall

Last week, Russians for the first time in a long time used Kinzhal-type missiles to strike Khmelnytskyi region.

In Khmelnytskyi region, critical infrastructure was damaged due to a Russian attack, affecting a railway station and energy facilities