Night attack on Khmelnytskyi caused a fire at an enterprise

$43.800.0450.310.17
ukenru
Exclusive
March 31, 04:58 PM • 12531 views
Which pensioners will receive an increase from April 1 and why not everyone will feel it
March 31, 02:32 PM • 27275 views
EU prepares new rules for Ukrainians after 2027 – protection may be limited
Exclusive
March 31, 12:52 PM • 25104 views
Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that it had sent an extradition request for Mindich to Israel
March 31, 12:21 PM • 27806 views
"No good news": Kallas states there is no decision yet on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine
March 31, 11:48 AM • 26138 views
Average salary in Ukraine increased by 1% in a month: who earns the most and wherePhoto
Exclusive
March 30, 05:17 PM • 39554 views
From April 1, the gas supply scheme may change – will there be enough resources and what will happen to tariffs?
March 30, 03:29 PM • 133136 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?
Exclusive
March 30, 01:48 PM • 63258 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
March 30, 12:43 PM • 63032 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
March 30, 10:47 AM • 62208 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
90%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Wars in Ukraine and Iran have forced France to revise its military plans - PoliticoMarch 31, 04:03 PM • 7706 views
In Russia's Nizhnekamsk, all mass events were canceled after an explosion at a chemical plant; the number of injured rose to 72March 31, 04:12 PM • 10331 views
April 1 declared a day of mourning in Odesa for those killed in the Russian attackMarch 31, 04:37 PM • 10032 views
Two explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk - policeMarch 31, 06:52 PM • 10165 views
Russian An-26 plane disappeared over Crimea during a scheduled flight: 30 Russian servicemen were on board - Media08:59 PM • 11842 views
Publications
What distinguishes Coca-Cola from Pepsi - composition, recipe, and "secret" ingredients of favorite drinksPhotoMarch 31, 11:05 AM • 43086 views
From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the worldPhotoMarch 31, 07:42 AM • 63509 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?March 30, 03:29 PM • 133133 views
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhotoMarch 30, 02:18 PM • 71411 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandalsMarch 30, 11:40 AM • 83777 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet displayed in Washington, mocking Trump's decor amid White House renovationsPhotoVideoMarch 31, 11:59 AM • 23619 views
Louis Vuitton created an edible Easter bag made of chocolate weighing over a kilogramPhotoMarch 31, 11:46 AM • 21254 views
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideoMarch 31, 06:33 AM • 51761 views
"Avatar 4" is already on the horizon - premiere date and return of iconic charactersMarch 30, 04:42 PM • 41344 views
Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeksMarch 30, 03:06 PM • 35886 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Dassault Rafale

Night attack on Khmelnytskyi caused a fire at an enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Air defense forces were active during the air raid alert in Khmelnytskyi region. A fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise; no information about casualties has been reported.

Night attack on Khmelnytskyi caused a fire at an enterprise

On the night of Wednesday, April 1, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi OVA Serhiy Tyurin, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, air defense forces were operating in the region during the "Air Alert" signal.

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises in the regional center. Currently, State Emergency Service units are localizing it.

- Tyurin said.

He clarified that there has been no information about deaths or injuries so far.

Recall

Last week, Russians for the first time in a long time used Kinzhal-type missiles to strike Khmelnytskyi region.

In Khmelnytskyi region, critical infrastructure was damaged due to a Russian attack, affecting a railway station and energy facilities07.03.26, 11:41 • 4414 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi