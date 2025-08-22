New evidence released in the case of NABU official Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of trading with the Russian Federation

Law enforcement officers have gathered new information regarding the possible illegal activities of one of the heads of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, suspected of organizing, together with his father, illegal trade with the Russian Federation. This concerns the sale of technical hemp, which was grown in the Zhytomyr region and planned for sale in Russia (Republic of Dagestan). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

Details

As sources in law enforcement agencies told UNN, this refers to high-ranking NABU official Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father Sentyabr Magamedrasulov.

Earlier, the SBU published an audio recording of a conversation involving a NABU official, during which he discussed sales terms and even promised to send a commercial offer to a potential buyer.

The conclusions of the state forensic semantic-textual examination confirm that the interlocutors on the recording are indeed talking about trade with the Republic of Dagestan, Russia - the SBU statement reads.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, investigators also recorded correspondence between the NABU official's father and a representative of one of Dagestan's agricultural companies regarding the sale of technical hemp. The relevant information was found on the suspect's phone.

In particular, as indicated by the SBU, in this communication, the representative of the Russian company reports that he has received a commercial offer and asks to send updated quality certificates for the products as soon as possible. He explains that the documents are needed urgently, as the Russian state program for reimbursing the costs of growing technical hemp is coming to an end. He also names the person who sent him the commercial offer – it matches the name of the high-ranking NABU official, the SBU stated.

During the analysis of phone contents, evidence was also obtained that the illegal business was organized by the NABU employee himself, while his father mostly followed his instructions and performed control functions over agricultural processes on site. Among other things, according to the case materials, the anti-corruption Bureau employee not only found contacts for trade with the Russian Federation but also sought investors for the business. The relevant phone correspondence was found on the high-ranking NABU official himself - the SBU statement reads.

"He promised to 'deal with everyone': Maliuk spoke about the detention of NABU detective Magomedrasulov

In addition, the investigation established that the law enforcement officer's father was in constant contact with Russian citizens, residents of Dagestan, and in 2023, despite Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, personally visited Russia.

Also, as evidenced by the case materials, the NABU official's father corresponded with the fugitive People's Deputy from the banned OPZZh party, Fedor Khrystenko, who, according to the investigation, is connected with the Russian special services and has significant influence on NABU's activities. Among other things, in one of the correspondence episodes, they arranged a meeting in the EU. The contacts of the anti-corruption Bureau employee with Khrystenko are also evidenced by the correspondence between the fugitive MP and the Bureau official's father. In particular, Khrystenko wrote that he could not reach his son (for conspiracy, he indicated only the first letter of the name) and asked for assistance in establishing contact.

"Received data from special services of other countries": Prosecutor General revealed new details of MP Khrystenko's case

As added by the Office of the Prosecutor General, within the framework of the investigation, data regarding the presence of communications between these individuals and representatives of foreign companies, political figures, and persons who may be in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are being checked.

Some of the information was obtained during the analysis of electronic media and communication devices, while other information was obtained during procedural actions. The collected evidence is currently being analyzed, and appropriate procedural decisions may be made based on the results.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and investigative and procedural actions are being carried out to clarify all circumstances of the case and verify the information obtained in the case materials.

The Office of the Prosecutor General emphasizes that the investigation concerns exclusively the actions of individual persons and in no way concerns the activities of the state bodies of Ukraine as a whole - the OGP statement reads.

Measures are being taken to bring all involved persons to justice.

Recall

The Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, detained the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about the alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov is untrue. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting a well-known Ukrainian businessman are untrue.

In his recent interview, Ruslan Magamedrasulov personally did not confirm that he was involved in the case of businessman Timur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95" studio. This information was previously refuted by NABU head Semen Kryvonos.