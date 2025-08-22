New evidence released in the case of NABU official Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of trading with the Russian Federation

$41.220.16
48.170.16
ukenru
05:52 AM • 4472 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 15391 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 32051 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 33288 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 40504 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 23119 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 33939 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 72126 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79311 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81937 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.8m/s
68%
741mm
Popular news
Magadan region of the Russian Federation hit by powerful flood: bridges destroyed, fuel trucks submergedVideoAugust 21, 10:38 PM • 6572 views
Lavrov's statement derailed Moscow's talks with Washington on security guarantees for Ukraine - BloombergAugust 22, 12:11 AM • 5350 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 9420 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine02:43 AM • 12435 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhoto03:12 AM • 9756 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 32039 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 7118 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 40492 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 112433 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 136420 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Péter Szijjártó
Tulsi Gabbard
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Hungary
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 9638 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 77178 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 71000 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 69288 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 95573 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
Cruise missile
Football

New evidence released in the case of NABU official Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of trading with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Law enforcement officers have uncovered new evidence of the NABU head's involvement in trading industrial hemp with Russia.

New evidence released in the case of NABU official Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of trading with the Russian Federation

Law enforcement officers have gathered new information regarding the possible illegal activities of one of the heads of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, suspected of organizing, together with his father, illegal trade with the Russian Federation. This concerns the sale of technical hemp, which was grown in the Zhytomyr region and planned for sale in Russia (Republic of Dagestan). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

Details

As sources in law enforcement agencies told UNN, this refers to high-ranking NABU official Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father Sentyabr Magamedrasulov.

Earlier, the SBU published an audio recording of a conversation involving a NABU official, during which he discussed sales terms and even promised to send a commercial offer to a potential buyer.

The conclusions of the state forensic semantic-textual examination confirm that the interlocutors on the recording are indeed talking about trade with the Republic of Dagestan, Russia

- the SBU statement reads.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, investigators also recorded correspondence between the NABU official's father and a representative of one of Dagestan's agricultural companies regarding the sale of technical hemp. The relevant information was found on the suspect's phone.

In particular, as indicated by the SBU, in this communication, the representative of the Russian company reports that he has received a commercial offer and asks to send updated quality certificates for the products as soon as possible. He explains that the documents are needed urgently, as the Russian state program for reimbursing the costs of growing technical hemp is coming to an end. He also names the person who sent him the commercial offer – it matches the name of the high-ranking NABU official, the SBU stated.

During the analysis of phone contents, evidence was also obtained that the illegal business was organized by the NABU employee himself, while his father mostly followed his instructions and performed control functions over agricultural processes on site. Among other things, according to the case materials, the anti-corruption Bureau employee not only found contacts for trade with the Russian Federation but also sought investors for the business. The relevant phone correspondence was found on the high-ranking NABU official himself

- the SBU statement reads. 

"He promised to 'deal with everyone': Maliuk spoke about the detention of NABU detective Magomedrasulov22.07.25, 23:19 • 87133 views

In addition, the investigation established that the law enforcement officer's father was in constant contact with Russian citizens, residents of Dagestan, and in 2023, despite Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, personally visited Russia.

Also, as evidenced by the case materials, the NABU official's father corresponded with the fugitive People's Deputy from the banned OPZZh party, Fedor Khrystenko, who, according to the investigation, is connected with the Russian special services and has significant influence on NABU's activities. Among other things, in one of the correspondence episodes, they arranged a meeting in the EU. The contacts of the anti-corruption Bureau employee with Khrystenko are also evidenced by the correspondence between the fugitive MP and the Bureau official's father. In particular, Khrystenko wrote that he could not reach his son (for conspiracy, he indicated only the first letter of the name) and asked for assistance in establishing contact.

"Received data from special services of other countries": Prosecutor General revealed new details of MP Khrystenko's case23.07.25, 16:47 • 5655 views

As added by the Office of the Prosecutor General, within the framework of the investigation, data regarding the presence of communications between these individuals and representatives of foreign companies, political figures, and persons who may be in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are being checked.

Some of the information was obtained during the analysis of electronic media and communication devices, while other information was obtained during procedural actions. The collected evidence is currently being analyzed, and appropriate procedural decisions may be made based on the results.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and investigative and procedural actions are being carried out to clarify all circumstances of the case and verify the information obtained in the case materials.

The Office of the Prosecutor General emphasizes that the investigation concerns exclusively the actions of individual persons and in no way concerns the activities of the state bodies of Ukraine as a whole

- the OGP statement reads. 

Measures are being taken to bring all involved persons to justice.

Recall

The Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, detained the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about the alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov is untrue. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting a well-known Ukrainian businessman are untrue.

In his recent interview, Ruslan Magamedrasulov personally did not confirm that he was involved in the case of businessman Timur Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95" studio. This information was previously refuted by NABU head Semen Kryvonos.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
European Union