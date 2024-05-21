New electricity tariffs are being calculated, but there is no specific price

The existing tariff will remain in effect until the end of the month. New prices for special duties are being calculated, taking into account the ability of the population to pay tariffs and preparations for the heating season.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports .

The existing tariff will remain in effect until the end of this month. We are currently making calculations on extending the special duty period at different prices, but first of all, they are based on the facts that the population should be able to pay these tariffs. And the second factor is that it should help us prepare for the heating season and conduct a repair campaign - Kolisnyk says.

He notes that last year, due to a slight increase in the tariff, the Ministry of Energy was able to add 3 GW of capacity, which made it possible to go through the heating season without outages.

Calculations are made, there is no specific price - Kolisnyk said.

The Energy Ministry is discussing the possibility of raising tariffs. This issue has not yet been resolved, but without additional funds, Ukraine will not be able to properly prepare for the next heating season.