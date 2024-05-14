"NATO is a Guarantor of Peace": the Yermak-Rasmussen Group has prepared proposals for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance

The International Working Group on Security Issues and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine has published a report with a justification of the need and specific proposals for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

The group is co-chaired by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

The document states that at the NATO summit to be held in July in Washington, D.C., the Alliance should invite Ukraine to start accession talks and invite the NATO-Ukraine Council to define specific membership conditions.

Stoltenberg explains the problem of inviting Ukraine to NATO

The credible prospect of NATO membership is a way to convince Russia that it has nothing to gain from waging war. Inviting Ukraine to start accession talks now is a way to send a clear message to Russia that it needs to end the war and give Ukraine a chance for a just peace - the report says.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, explained that the failure to invite our country to the Washington summit could further intensify Russian aggression.

Strong and clear decisions at the NATO summit in July will be crucial for the future of a just peace in Ukraine and the entire Euro-Atlantic region. They will also be a good motivation and strong support for the Ukrainian military and all our citizens - Yermak is sure.

The Yermak-Rasmussen International Group proposes to set clear time limits for Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance - no later than July 2028, subject to specific conditions.

It is also proposed to increase the efforts of Ukraine and its allies aimed at preventing Russian success in the air, at sea and on the ground and to remove all reservations on the types of conventional weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg admits that NATO has not provided the promised assistance

Separately, the document states that partners should abandon restrictions on how they can use weapons provided by the Ukrainian armed forces against military targets in Russia.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen is convinced that decisive action by NATO is necessary for Ukraine's victory and sustainable peace.

Allied leaders must make clear that our support for Ukraine's security and sovereignty is irreversible. This report lays out clear measures to achieve this goal by increasing economic and military support to deter and end Putin's war. It also recommends that NATO leaders launch accession talks with Ukraine at the summit in Washington in July. Ukraine's accession to NATO is the surest path to lasting peace and security in Europe - NATO's former Secretary General is confident.

The international working group also emphasizes the need to unite the network of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and its partners in an international treaty (compact).

In particular, it aims to build up Ukraine's Armed Forces so that they can reach a size and structure strong enough to defend against a possible future Russian attack and strengthen NATO's collective defense by the end of the decade.

Ukraine joins NATO's Joint Combat Laboratory Network

In addition, the document proposes that the Allies commit to spending 0.25% of their GDP on military assistance to Ukraine, as well as unlocking $300 billion in frozen Russian assets and using them to support Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has carried out all the necessary reforms and is now "one step away from an invitation" to NATO. He expects that Kyiv will be invited to join the Alliance at the NATO summit in July.