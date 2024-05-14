"NATO is a Guarantor of Peace": the Yermak-Rasmussen Group has prepared proposals for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76386 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106120 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149040 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153182 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249743 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173965 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165233 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31954 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41232 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35362 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59740 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53788 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249743 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225568 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211723 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237478 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224309 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76386 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53788 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59740 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112789 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113693 views
Actual
"NATO is a Guarantor of Peace": the Yermak-Rasmussen Group has prepared proposals for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance

"NATO is a Guarantor of Peace": the Yermak-Rasmussen Group has prepared proposals for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15244 views

The International Working Group on Ukraine's Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration proposes that NATO invite Ukraine to start accession negotiations and define specific membership conditions at the July NATO Summit, with the goal of Ukraine joining NATO no later than July 2028.

The International Working Group on Security Issues and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine has published a report with a justification of the need and specific proposals for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details 

The group is co-chaired by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. 

The document states that at the NATO summit to be held in July in Washington, D.C., the Alliance should invite Ukraine to start accession talks and invite the NATO-Ukraine Council to define specific membership conditions.

Stoltenberg explains the problem of inviting Ukraine to NATO30.04.24, 12:51 • 77640 views

The credible prospect of NATO membership is a way to convince Russia that it has nothing to gain from waging war. Inviting Ukraine to start accession talks now is a way to send a clear message to Russia that it needs to end the war and give Ukraine a chance for a just peace

- the report says. 

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, explained that the failure to invite our country to the Washington summit could further intensify Russian aggression.

Strong and clear decisions at the NATO summit in July will be crucial for the future of a just peace in Ukraine and the entire Euro-Atlantic region. They will also be a good motivation and strong support for the Ukrainian military and all our citizens

- Yermak is sure.

The Yermak-Rasmussen International Group proposes to set clear time limits for Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance - no later than July 2028, subject to specific conditions.

It is also proposed to increase the efforts of Ukraine and its allies aimed at preventing Russian success in the air, at sea and on the ground and to remove all reservations on the types of conventional weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg admits that NATO has not provided the promised assistance29.04.24, 16:43 • 19220 views

Separately, the document states that partners should abandon restrictions on how they can use weapons provided by the Ukrainian armed forces against military targets in Russia.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen is convinced that decisive action by NATO is necessary for Ukraine's victory and sustainable peace.

Allied leaders must make clear that our support for Ukraine's security and sovereignty is irreversible. This report lays out clear measures to achieve this goal by increasing economic and military support to deter and end Putin's war. It also recommends that NATO leaders launch accession talks with Ukraine at the summit in Washington in July. Ukraine's accession to NATO is the surest path to lasting peace and security in Europe

- NATO's former Secretary General is confident. 

The international working group also emphasizes the need to unite the network of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and its partners in an international treaty (compact).

In particular, it aims to build up Ukraine's Armed Forces so that they can reach a size and structure strong enough to defend against a possible future Russian attack and strengthen NATO's collective defense by the end of the decade.

Ukraine joins NATO's Joint Combat Laboratory Network14.05.24, 14:28 • 20995 views

In addition, the document proposes that the Allies commit to spending 0.25% of their GDP on military assistance to Ukraine, as well as unlocking $300 billion in frozen Russian assets and using them to support Ukraine.

Recall 

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has carried out all the necessary reforms and is now "one step away from an invitation" to NATO. He expects that Kyiv will be invited to join the Alliance at the NATO summit in July.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising