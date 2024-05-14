Ukraine joins NATO's Joint Combat Laboratory Network

As a guest partner, Ukraine joined the Combined Federated Battle Laboratories Network, a multinational initiative. Ukraine's participation in the initiative was sponsored by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), with which the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed a technical agreement. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that participation in CFBLNet will expand Ukraine's ability to test combat systems for interoperability and readiness for use in multinational operations. This will allow, in particular, to conduct such tests in networks with a "secret" stamp after appropriate accreditation. The Joint Combat Laboratories Network is used by system developers for testing, joint exercises and verification of developments.

NATO-Ukraine cooperation will allow for the exchange of expertise, strengthening of cooperation, training, and opportunities for interoperability. In addition to Ukraine, 39 partners (32 NATO countries, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, the NATO organization, etc.

Add

CFBLNet has more than 400 locations in 26 countries and NATO. It operates as a partnership between the Committee on Communications Electronics (CCEB), NATO and the United States of America. The CFBLNet core for European and NATO countries and organizations is managed by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA).

