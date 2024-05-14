Ukraine joins NATO's Joint Combat Laboratory Network

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84206 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107988 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150801 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250935 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174261 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165500 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226221 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34633 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32727 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66799 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35019 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60994 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226220 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212275 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238005 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224771 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84201 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61008 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66806 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113025 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113914 views
Ukraine joins NATO's Joint Combat Laboratory Network

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20996 views

Ukraine joined the Combined Federal Battle Lab Network (CFBLNet) as an invited partner. This allows testing combat systems for interoperability and readiness for multinational operations, including in classified networks after accreditation.

As a guest partner, Ukraine joined the Combined Federated Battle Laboratories Network, a multinational initiative. Ukraine's participation in the initiative was sponsored by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), with which the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed a technical agreement. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

It is reported that participation in CFBLNet will expand Ukraine's ability to test combat systems for interoperability and readiness for use in multinational operations. This will allow, in particular, to conduct such tests in networks with a "secret" stamp after appropriate accreditation. The Joint Combat Laboratories Network is used by system developers for testing, joint exercises and verification of developments. 

NATO-Ukraine cooperation will allow for the exchange of expertise, strengthening of cooperation, training, and opportunities for interoperability. In addition to Ukraine, 39 partners (32 NATO countries, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, the NATO organization, etc.

Add

CFBLNet has more than 400 locations in 26 countries and NATO. It operates as a partnership between the Committee on Communications Electronics (CCEB), NATO and the United States of America. The CFBLNet core for European and NATO countries and organizations is managed by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA).

Shmyhal on NATO membership: Ukraine is "one step away from an invitation"06.05.24, 10:34 • 22348 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
new-zealandNew Zealand
natoNATO
austriaAustria
switzerlandSwitzerland
australiaAustralia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

