NABU puts businessman Kiperman on the wanted list

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has put businessman Mykhailo Kiperman on the wanted list, who was previously arrested in absentia by a court, UNN reports citing information on the NABU website.

Details

As noted in the message of January 25, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is looking for "suspects in criminal proceedings No. 52022000000000091 of 03.05.2022 - Kiperman Mikhail Yurievich, Kondrashov Dmitry Alexandrovich and Frolova Yulia Nikolaevna".



Addendum

Mykhailo Kiperman is involved in case regarding the scheme of seizure of electricity from NPC Ukrenergo and legalization of funds received from its sale. The amount of losses is over UAH 716 million. Four people have been notified of suspicion in the case, including Dmytro Kondrashov, former director of the Ukrenergo department, Yulia Frolova, chairman of the board of Alliance Bank, and Mykhailo Kiperman, whom the investigation considers to be the organizer of the crime.

At the same time, Kolomoisky's business partner Mykhailo Kiperman is involved in another case: he was exposed for embezzling almost UAH 600 million from Ukrtatnafta.