NABU puts businessman Kiperman on the wanted list

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 89789 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110534 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140202 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137706 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176277 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171633 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282842 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178212 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167210 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148835 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106729 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86373 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38537 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60810 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47148 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 89789 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250441 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235560 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260864 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47148 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140202 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106735 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106729 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122834 views
NABU puts businessman Kiperman on the wanted list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21383 views

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has put businessman Mykhailo Kiperman on the wanted list

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has put businessman Mykhailo Kiperman on the wanted list, who was previously arrested in absentia by a court, UNN reports citing information on the NABU website. 

Details

As noted in the message of January 25, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is looking for "suspects in criminal proceedings No. 52022000000000091 of 03.05.2022 - Kiperman Mikhail Yurievich, Kondrashov Dmitry Alexandrovich and Frolova Yulia Nikolaevna".

Addendum

Mykhailo Kiperman is involved in case regarding the scheme of seizure of electricity from NPC Ukrenergo and legalization of funds received from its sale. The amount of losses is over UAH 716 million. Four people have been notified of suspicion in the case, including Dmytro Kondrashov, former director of the Ukrenergo department, Yulia Frolova, chairman of the board of Alliance Bank, and Mykhailo Kiperman, whom the investigation considers to be the organizer of the crime.  

At the same time, Kolomoisky's business partner Mykhailo Kiperman is involved in another case: he was exposed for embezzling almost UAH 600 million from Ukrtatnafta.  

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising