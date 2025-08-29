$41.260.06
Exclusive
02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 28485 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 30609 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 24637 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 41001 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 35004 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 56722 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 68406 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 65462 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 160739 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
NABU and SAP are not investigating the "Flamingo" missile - statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

NABU and SAP are not conducting any investigation regarding the "Flamingo" missile, which was mentioned in the media. Ukraine has completed testing and begun mass production of these missiles with a range of over 3000 km.

NABU and SAP are not investigating the "Flamingo" missile - statement

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are not conducting any investigation or investigative actions regarding the "Flamingo" missile, which has been repeatedly mentioned in the media. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NABU press center.

Details

In response to numerous media inquiries, we inform you that NABU and SAP are not investigating the "Flamingo" missile mentioned in the media.

- the message says.

Politico showed footage of the launch of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile8/22/25, 5:06 PM • 5269 views

Addition

In Ukraine, testing has been completed and serial production has begun of "Flamingo" missiles with a range of over 3000 km. The missile weighs 6 tons, the warhead weighs 1000 kg and is capable of speeds up to 900 km/h.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the successful tests of the "Flamingo" missile with a range of 3000 km.

UNN also reported that the "Flamingo" missile can hit strategic targets deep in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

