NABU and SAP are not investigating the "Flamingo" missile - statement

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are not conducting any investigation or investigative actions regarding the "Flamingo" missile, which has been repeatedly mentioned in the media. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NABU press center.

Details

In response to numerous media inquiries, we inform you that NABU and SAP are not investigating the "Flamingo" missile mentioned in the media. - the message says.

Politico showed footage of the launch of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile

Addition

In Ukraine, testing has been completed and serial production has begun of "Flamingo" missiles with a range of over 3000 km. The missile weighs 6 tons, the warhead weighs 1000 kg and is capable of speeds up to 900 km/h.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the successful tests of the "Flamingo" missile with a range of 3000 km.

UNN also reported that the "Flamingo" missile can hit strategic targets deep in the territory of the Russian Federation.