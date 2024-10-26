MSEC employees face only the article on false declaration: can their assets be confiscated?

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 90047 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

MSEC employees face only the article on false declaration: can their assets be confiscated?

Kyiv

 • 20770 views

The NACP cannot confiscate the property of MSEC employees due to legal restrictions. Currently, they can only be held liable for false declarations.

MSEC employees face only the article on false declaration: can their assets be confiscated?

MSEK employees can be held liable only for false declarations. Thus, the law on confiscation of unjustified assets does not apply to them. This was stated by the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, Viktor Pavlushchyk, during a telethon, UNN reports.

According to the current legislation, MSEC employees can be held liable only for false declarations. There are two other elements, namely illicit enrichment and unjustified assets, as elements of financial control. In order to bring these people to justice for illicit enrichment and unjustified assets, amendments to the Criminal Code and the Civil Procedure Code are needed

- Pavlushchyk said.

He noted that the NACP is already working on this.

"We started preparing draft amendments to the codes to implement the NSDC decisions this week," Pavlushchyk said.

The NACP head noted that until 2023, MSEC employees did not submit property and income declarations at all.

"As for the wealth and assets of the MSEC representatives, they became declarants only in 2023. That is, they did not file declarations and were not checked by the NACP before," Pavlushchyk said.

He also said that this year the NACP started conducting full audits of the first 7 declarations of the MSEC employees, of which 3 audits have been completed.

Pursuant to Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (declaration of false information), the penalty is a fine of 3,000 to 4,000 tax-free minimum incomes, or community service for 150 to 240 hours, or imprisonment for up to 2 years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, if such persons knowingly entered in the declaration false information that differs from the true information by 500 to 2,000 subsistence minimums.

At the same time, confiscation of property is not provided for in this article.

Article 368-5 of the CCU (Illicit enrichment) provides for a harsher penalty of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

On the other hand, as explained in by the NACP, the assets of the declarant recognized as unreasonable may be confiscated by the court and recovered by the state budget under the legal mechanism of civil forfeiture at the suit of the SAPO prosecutor.

In early October, the official of the International Specialized Expert Committee , Tetiana Krupa, and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illegal enrichment. During the searches, almost $6 million in cash in various currencies was found in their possession.

The next day, she was taken into custody, and the case was transferred to the NABU.

Soon, the media reported that dozens of prosecutors of the Khmelnitsky region, led by their head Alexey Oleynik, issued a disability.

According to journalists, they were recognized as persons with disabilities in exchange for covering up the corruption schemes of the head of the regional center for medical and social expertise, the aforementioned Tatiana Krupa.

The inspection revealed that 61 prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi have disabilities.

This was the reason why President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

On October 22, Zelenskyy said that during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.

President Zelenskyy demands that a draft law be developed that will provide for the liquidation of medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.

On October 23, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that the Ministry of Health will adopt an order of the Cabinet of ministersby the end of this week , which will eliminate the central MSEC.

Starting January 1, 2025, Ukraine will completely eliminate MSECsas the system switches to a new approach.

Viktor Lyashko, commenting on his possible resignation, said that he does not appoint or dismiss the heads of the MSECs. He also noted that it is easier to write a letter of resignation than to reform the MSECs.

the heads of the Central Medical and social expert commission of the Ministry of health of Ukraine, the Ukrainian state Research Institute of medical and social problems of disability of the Ministry of Health, the Research Institute for rehabilitation of persons with disabilities of the Pirogov Vinnytsia National Medical University and employees of the Ministry of health of Ukraine were dismissed.

Crimes and emergencies
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
