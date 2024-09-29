MP Chernev on authorization for strikes deep into Russia: the decision may be made after the US elections

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 76712 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104669 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168842 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143704 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112099 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173451 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104763 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100964 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110682 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112820 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53988 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60509 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168829 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182976 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173445 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189713 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142270 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142281 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146967 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138371 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155225 views
MP Chernev on authorization for strikes deep into Russia: the decision may be made after the US elections

MP Chernev on authorization for strikes deep into Russia: the decision may be made after the US elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22035 views

MP Chernev believes that permission to strike Russian military targets with Western weapons may be granted after the US elections. The decision is still being considered, but no drastic steps are expected before the election.

It is highly likely that the decision to authorize Ukraine to strike deep into Russia's military targets with Western weapons will be made after the US elections. This authorization is still on the table, and it is not being rejected as unacceptable. This was stated by MP and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense of Ukraine Yehor Chernev during a telethon, UNN reports .

When asked if there was a chance that Ukraine would be authorized to strike deep into Russia before the US elections, Chernev replied:

"I don't believe they can take any drastic steps before the election. They are very cautious today, including Biden, as a representative of the Democratic Party. So we are unlikely to get anything before the election.

He also commented on British Foreign Secretary David Lammy's statement that Britain expects the authorization for Western weapons strikes against Russia to be approved by the beginning of winter.

Chernev noted that he hopes that all these permits will be issued before winter.

We are doing everything we can to ensure that this permit is granted. The decision was already made, but something happened. Because I have also received information from my congressional friends that yes, the decision is on the table, it has been made, it should be announced. Something happened... But still, this permit is still on the table. That is, it is not being rejected as unacceptable, but no decision has been made yet. Will this decision be made before the elections? I'm not sure. After the elections? Quite likely

- Chernev said.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5, 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is in dialogue with the US leadership to obtain permission to strike deep into Russia's military targets with Western weapons.

The spokesman for the President of Ukraine, Sergey Nikiforov, stated that an official announcement on the permission to strike at Russian territory with Western weapons will be made after the first strikes. So far, no final decision has been made.

On September 14, The Guardian reportedthat London and Washington had authorized Storm Shadow to strike Russia, but there have been no official statements yet.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
democratic-party-united-statesDemocratic Party (United States)
hardianThe Guardian
shtormova-tinStorm Shadow cruise missile
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising