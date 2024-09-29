MP Chernev on authorization for strikes deep into Russia: the decision may be made after the US elections

It is highly likely that the decision to authorize Ukraine to strike deep into Russia's military targets with Western weapons will be made after the US elections. This authorization is still on the table, and it is not being rejected as unacceptable. This was stated by MP and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense of Ukraine Yehor Chernev during a telethon, UNN reports .

When asked if there was a chance that Ukraine would be authorized to strike deep into Russia before the US elections, Chernev replied:

"I don't believe they can take any drastic steps before the election. They are very cautious today, including Biden, as a representative of the Democratic Party. So we are unlikely to get anything before the election.

He also commented on British Foreign Secretary David Lammy's statement that Britain expects the authorization for Western weapons strikes against Russia to be approved by the beginning of winter.

Chernev noted that he hopes that all these permits will be issued before winter.

We are doing everything we can to ensure that this permit is granted. The decision was already made, but something happened. Because I have also received information from my congressional friends that yes, the decision is on the table, it has been made, it should be announced. Something happened... But still, this permit is still on the table. That is, it is not being rejected as unacceptable, but no decision has been made yet. Will this decision be made before the elections? I'm not sure. After the elections? Quite likely - Chernev said.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5, 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is in dialogue with the US leadership to obtain permission to strike deep into Russia's military targets with Western weapons.

The spokesman for the President of Ukraine, Sergey Nikiforov, stated that an official announcement on the permission to strike at Russian territory with Western weapons will be made after the first strikes. So far, no final decision has been made.

On September 14, The Guardian reportedthat London and Washington had authorized Storm Shadow to strike Russia, but there have been no official statements yet.