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Mobilized a 60-year-old man using force - a TCC employee detained in Volyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1770 views

The SBI detained the head of the Kovel RTCC group for beating an elderly man. According to the investigation, the victim suffered a broken arm and chemical burns to his eyes from special equipment.

Mobilized a 60-year-old man using force - a TCC employee detained in Volyn
Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained the head of a group from one of the departments of the Kovel RTC and SP in the Volyn region – he, along with other servicemen, used excessive force against a 60-year-old man during an attempted mobilization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the incident occurred on March 20 in the village of Zabolottia, Kovel district. Three TCC employees approached a local resident who was fishing and used physical force against him.

The man was not subject to mobilization by age, but his arm was twisted behind his back and a bone was broken with displacement. In addition, one of the servicemen used a taser and sprayed pepper spray in the victim's face, causing chemical burns to his eyes.

Due to the beating, the victim sustained bodily injuries of moderate severity, which caused a prolonged health disorder.

- the post says.

The group leader was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional bodily harm of moderate severity. The court chose a preventive measure for him - house arrest.

Other servicemen, who are also involved in the crime, are also being prepared for suspicion.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme for producing fictitious medical certificates for conscripts, which allowed them to avoid mobilization and travel abroad.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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