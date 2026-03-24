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Ministry of Education attracted over €25 million from the EU for the safety and modernization of kindergartens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

The European Commission will finance the construction of shelters and inclusive spaces for 2,000 children. The First Steps Forward project will start in April 2026.

Ministry of Education attracted over €25 million from the EU for the safety and modernization of kindergartens

The European Commission has allocated 25 million euros for the modernization of Ukrainian kindergartens within the framework of the "First Steps Forward" initiative. The funds will be directed to the construction of shelters, the creation of a barrier-free environment, and the renovation of play spaces, which will allow more than 2,000 pupils to return to in-person learning. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

Details

Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, explained the significance of these investments: "25 million euros within 'First Steps Forward' will be invested to create a safe environment and comprehensively modernize the premises of preschool educational institutions in accordance with new approaches and educational standards."

Within the framework of the funding, the following will be implemented:

  • support for communities and employees in the field of preschool education
    • arrangement of dual-purpose shelters
      • comprehensive renovation of the premises of preschool educational institutions with an emphasis on creating a barrier-free environment
        • arrangement of safe and functional spaces for children's learning, play, and development

          Communities for participation in the project will be selected using a digital system based on real needs. The greatest attention will be paid to regions where access to education is critically limited, which prevents parents from returning to work. The implementation of the initiative will begin in April 2026 and will last for three years.

          Previously, $30 million had already been attracted to this sector through the LEARN program. New funding from the EU will allow these efforts to be expanded with capital investments. The project is part of Ukraine's European integration path, as the modernization of kindergartens meets EU standards for an inclusive and child-centered educational environment.

          Every fourth school in Ukraine has joined the educational platform "Mriya" - Ministry of Digital Transformation22.03.26, 13:38 • 15470 views

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyEducation
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          Oksen Lisovyi
          Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
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