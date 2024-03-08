Massive night attack by Russian drones damages infrastructure in Odesa region, 30 "Shaheds" shot down in the south

Another massive nighttime drone attack by Russian troops in southern Ukraine resulted in damage to an infrastructure facility and a fire in Odesa region, and air defense units shot down 30 Shahed drones in several regions, the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Another massive nighttime drone attack in southern Ukraine," the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces said on Telegram.

As noted, for three hours, air defense units repelled waves of "Shahed" coming from different directions and maneuvering in a complex manner, terrorizing civilians.

"30 Shahed-131/136 barrage shells were shot down in our operational area. In the sky of Odesa region - 18, Kirovohrad region - 8, 2 each in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions," the statement said.

Unfortunately, we could not avoid the hits. In Odesa region, an infrastructure facility whose buildings have been mothballed for a long time was damaged. A fire broke out in an open area and was quickly extinguished - reported in the Southern Defense Forces.

No information about the victims was reported.

Air defense destroyed 33 of 37 Shahed UAVs at night