Massive night attack by Russian drones damages infrastructure in Odesa region, 30 "Shaheds" shot down in the south

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16074 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 50978 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40373 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 206012 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186446 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175228 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220644 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249146 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154948 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371599 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12965 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 50978 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 206012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167853 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186446 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10585 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19679 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20304 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 34046 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41888 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Massive night attack by Russian drones damages infrastructure in Odesa region, 30 "Shaheds" shot down in the south

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26802 views

Another massive nighttime attack by Russian drones in southern Ukraine resulted in damage to an infrastructure facility and a fire in Odesa region, and air defense units shot down 30 Shahed drones in several regions.

Massive night attack by Russian drones damages infrastructure in Odesa region, 30 "Shaheds" shot down in the south

Another massive nighttime drone attack by Russian troops in southern Ukraine resulted in damage to an infrastructure facility and a fire in Odesa region, and air defense units shot down 30 Shahed drones in several regions, the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Another massive nighttime drone attack in southern Ukraine," the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces said on Telegram.

As noted, for three hours, air defense units repelled waves of "Shahed" coming from different directions and maneuvering in a complex manner, terrorizing civilians.

"30 Shahed-131/136 barrage shells were shot down in our operational area. In the sky of Odesa region - 18, Kirovohrad region - 8, 2 each in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions," the statement said.

Unfortunately, we could not avoid the hits. In Odesa region, an infrastructure facility whose buildings have been mothballed for a long time was damaged. A fire broke out in an open area and was quickly extinguished

- reported in the Southern Defense Forces.

No information about the victims was reported.

Air defense destroyed 33 of 37 Shahed UAVs at night08.03.24, 07:40 • 71777 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Telegram
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kherson
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90