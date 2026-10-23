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Macron tightens restrictions on protests in France and blames the far left for the mass riots

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Macron blamed the far left for the mass riots and called for unauthorized demonstrations to be banned. The authorities are preparing new penalties for participants.

Macron tightens restrictions on protests in France and blames the far left for the mass riots

French President Emmanuel Macron announced tighter restrictions on protests following large-scale riots that swept the country last weekend. The authorities plan to ban unauthorized rallies, while Lyon and Marseille have already introduced a ban on all Saturday demonstrations. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

After a meeting with intelligence chiefs and government officials, Macron accused far-left groups of inciting violence, rioting, and looting.

Last Saturday, we had to deal with political and inflammatory actions by far-left groups whose aim is to overthrow the Republic

the French president said.

France proposes new punishments for participants in riots

Macron stressed that lawful demonstrations, including those organized by trade unions, would remain permitted. At the same time, the authorities would be able to change the routes of protest marches to protect businesses and shops.

A curfew has been imposed in 12 cities in France due to mass riots21.10.26, 02:55 • 4908 views

French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin proposed temporarily depriving people who violate bans on participating in demonstrations of their voting rights.

In addition, he advocated restricting access to social media for individuals involved in violence, looting, and attacks on law enforcement officers.

Meanwhile, the French authorities are preparing for new protests, fearing a repeat of the large-scale riots in the coming weekend.

France to deploy troops to contain new protests after large-scale riots – Reuters21.10.26, 07:58 • 11003 views

Stepan Haftko

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