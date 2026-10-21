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France to deploy troops to contain new protests after large-scale riots – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2214 views

France will deploy military personnel during the October 24 protests following unrest in the largest cities. The government acknowledged the security forces’ failures.

France to deploy troops to contain new protests after large-scale riots – Reuters

The French authorities decided to involve the military in maintaining order during a new wave of protests planned for Saturday, October 24. The government acknowledged serious failures by the security forces following the large-scale riots that engulfed the country's largest cities last weekend. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that the authorities were preparing an unprecedented strengthening of security measures. Military personnel will assist the police in controlling the situation amid fears of a recurrence of violence.

Next Saturday's deployment will be massive

– Lecornu emphasized.

The government acknowledged the security forces' failures during the riots

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed the army's involvement and apologized for the law enforcement agencies' inability to contain the riots on October 17, when clashes and looting engulfed Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities.

I deeply regret what happened. I acknowledge my share of responsibility

– the minister said.

Lecornu acknowledged that the authorities had assessed the threats incorrectly, the police had acted too passively, and the leadership had made a mistake by not canceling the law enforcement officers' planned vacations. The government promised to review its response tactics.

Local curfews have already been introduced in a number of cities, some of which apply only to minors. According to the government, these restrictions helped partially stabilize the situation after the weekend.

The protests erupted amid dissatisfaction with the high cost of living and the deterioration of public services. The new wave of demonstrations could become a serious test for the French authorities ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

A curfew has been imposed in 12 cities in France due to mass riots21.10.26, 02:55 • 3100 views

Stepan Haftko

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