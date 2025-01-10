lukashenko refuses oSCE observers at the “elections” in belarus

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has refused to invite OSCE observers to the "presidential elections" in the country, which are scheduled for January 26. UNN reports this with reference to the OSCE statement.

The decision by the Belarusian authorities not to invite OSCE participating States to observe the January 26 presidential election is deeply regrettable and hinders an impartial and independent assessment of the electoral process, according to a joint statement by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA).

I deeply regret the decision of the Belarusian authorities not to invite OSCE states through ODIHR to observe the upcoming presidential election, which deprives the citizens of the country of a transparent and complete assessment of the entire process - ODIHR Director Maria Telalian said.

She pointed out that "this decision underscores the continued lack of readiness of the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent assessment of the elections' compliance with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards.

It is noted that with less than three weeks left before election day, ODIHR was unable to monitor key stages of the process.

"The Belarusian government has once again decided to ignore its obligation as a signatory to the 1990 Copenhagen Document to invite observers from other OSCE participating States to its elections," said OSCE PA President Pia Kauma. "This decision is deeply regrettable. The lack of cooperation from Belarus further weakens the spirit of trust that underpins the OSCE, and the lack of transparency further undermines confidence in Belarus' electoral system.

This is the third time since the August 2020 presidential elections that ODIHR has been unable to observe the elections in Belarus due to the lack of a timely invitation.

Although ODIHR will not observe the upcoming presidential election, the Office continues to monitor developments in Belarus in all areas covered by its mandate, the OSCE said.

Recall

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus has registered five candidates to run in the presidential election to be held on January 26, 2025. They are Aliaksandr Lukashenka, Oleh Haidukevich, Siarhei Syrankaŭ, Anna Kanapatska and Aliaksandr Khyzhniak.