lukashenko refuses oSCE observers at the “elections” in belarus

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 17369 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139205 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122920 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130905 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131407 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166374 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109853 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160379 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104331 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74692 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124851 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123325 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 69755 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 84222 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139205 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166374 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188335 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177651 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123320 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124846 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141152 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132939 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150312 views
Actual
lukashenko refuses oSCE observers at the “elections” in belarus

lukashenko refuses oSCE observers at the “elections” in belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24446 views

Belarus did not invite OSCE observers to the January 26 presidential election. The OSCE regretted the inability to conduct an independent assessment of the election process.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has refused to invite OSCE observers to the "presidential elections" in the country, which are scheduled for January 26. UNN reports this with reference to the OSCE statement.

Details

The decision by the Belarusian authorities not to invite OSCE participating States to observe the January 26 presidential election is deeply regrettable and hinders an impartial and independent assessment of the electoral process, according to a joint statement by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA).

I deeply regret the decision of the Belarusian authorities not to invite OSCE states through ODIHR to observe the upcoming presidential election, which deprives the citizens of the country of a transparent and complete assessment of the entire process

- ODIHR Director Maria Telalian said.

She pointed out that "this decision underscores the continued lack of readiness of the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent assessment of the elections' compliance with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards.

It is noted that with less than three weeks left before election day, ODIHR was unable to monitor key stages of the process.

"The Belarusian government has once again decided to ignore its obligation as a signatory to the 1990 Copenhagen Document to invite observers from other OSCE participating States to its elections," said OSCE PA President Pia Kauma. "This decision is deeply regrettable. The lack of cooperation from Belarus further weakens the spirit of trust that underpins the OSCE, and the lack of transparency further undermines confidence in Belarus' electoral system.

This is the third time since the August 2020 presidential elections that ODIHR has been unable to observe the elections in Belarus due to the lack of a timely invitation.

Although ODIHR will not observe the upcoming presidential election, the Office continues to monitor developments in Belarus in all areas covered by its mandate, the OSCE said.

Recall

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus has registered five candidates to run in the presidential election to be held on January 26, 2025. They are Aliaksandr Lukashenka, Oleh Haidukevich, Siarhei Syrankaŭ, Anna Kanapatska and Aliaksandr Khyzhniak.  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

Contact us about advertising