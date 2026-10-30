Lubinets showed the first footage from Oleshky: the delegation met with local residents

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 3968 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
09:42 AM • 4000 views
Lubinets showed the first footage from Oleshky: the delegation met with local residentsVideo
09:29 AM • 4656 views
The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky - Arahamia
09:22 AM • 4436 views
In Kyiv, work has begun on additional crossings over the Dnipro - minister names when they will appear
09:13 AM • 5334 views
Fire Point is scaling up production of Flamingo missiles and FP-1 and FP-2 attack drones, Stielerman says
08:59 AM • 5134 views
Ukraine imposed sanctions against those involved with "Rassvet" and Russia's "shadow fleet"
08:22 AM • 9282 views
Emergency power outages are possible across Ukraine; following Russian attack on Dnipro, power partially restored
October 30, 02:26 AM • 33040 views
Russian missiles struck an industrial enterprise near Kremenchuk
October 29, 10:25 PM • 31067 views
The attack on Kyiv on October 29 claimed a life and caused destruction
October 29, 09:16 PM • 27480 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: warehouses are ablaze in the Darnytskyi district
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
0m/s
75%
756mm
Popular news
Sudakov scored a brilliant goal to send "Benfica" into the Portuguese Cup semi-finalsVideoOctober 30, 12:21 AM • 10917 views
"The convoy will soon set out for the city": Melania Trump spoke about a humanitarian mission to the occupied city of OleshkyOctober 30, 12:50 AM • 15680 views
In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, textbooks presenting a Russian version of the region’s history were distributed — CNSOctober 30, 01:24 AM • 15532 views
The attack on Dnipro left more than 350,000 subscribers without electricity04:31 AM • 25816 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the home07:51 AM • 9308 views
Publications
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 3970 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the home07:51 AM • 9532 views
8 of the most atmospheric Christmas markets worth visitingPhotoOctober 29, 05:55 PM • 27392 views
World Stroke Day: how to recognize dangerous symptoms, save a life, and prevent the diseaseOctober 29, 05:38 PM • 26909 views
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect UkrainiansOctober 29, 02:30 PM • 30757 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
David Arakhamia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendship08:10 AM • 4258 views
The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has diedPhotoOctober 29, 10:56 PM • 23353 views
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beerOctober 29, 02:15 PM • 21046 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCUOctober 29, 01:11 PM • 22501 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 25752 views
Actual
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
Heating
Technology
Brent Crude

Lubinets showed the first footage from Oleshky: the delegation met with local residents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4002 views

A delegation headed by Dmytro Lubinets arrived in Oleshky as part of a humanitarian mission. The ceasefire has lasted 80 hours.

Lubinets showed the first footage from Oleshky: the delegation met with local residents

A Ukrainian delegation arrived in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region as part of a humanitarian mission. This was confirmed on October 30 on social media by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, adding that the ceasefire has lasted for 80 hours and is continuing, while showing a video of local residents, UNN reports.     

We are in Oleshky! The Ukrainian delegation has safely reached the city. The ceasefire has lasted for 80 hours and continues. I am currently speaking with local residents to hear about their needs and understand what assistance they need most. I will provide details later

- Lubinets wrote.

According to the Ombudsman, "the work is proceeding in accordance with the agreements reached with the Russian Federation's Commissioner for Human Rights, Yana Lantratova, with the assistance and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump."

"Our main priority is the people who need assistance. We are doing everything possible to support them and help everyone who needs it," Lubinets stressed.

Source: Ombudsman's Office

Earlier, the Ombudsman reported that 25 buses with 750 seats had been prepared, as well as ambulances for people with limited mobility in Oleshky, along with humanitarian aid.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 Kyiv time on October 27, a ceasefire would be observed in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of the civilian population.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site and would be responsible for coordinating the process. During the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire would last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, noted.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.    

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Evacuation
Melania Trump
War in Ukraine
David Arakhamia
Verkhovna Rada
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Kyrylo Budanov
United States