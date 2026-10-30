Lubinets showed the first footage from Oleshky: the delegation met with local residents

A Ukrainian delegation arrived in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region as part of a humanitarian mission. This was confirmed on October 30 on social media by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, adding that the ceasefire has lasted for 80 hours and is continuing, while showing a video of local residents, UNN reports.

We are in Oleshky! The Ukrainian delegation has safely reached the city. The ceasefire has lasted for 80 hours and continues. I am currently speaking with local residents to hear about their needs and understand what assistance they need most. I will provide details later - Lubinets wrote.

According to the Ombudsman, "the work is proceeding in accordance with the agreements reached with the Russian Federation's Commissioner for Human Rights, Yana Lantratova, with the assistance and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump."

"Our main priority is the people who need assistance. We are doing everything possible to support them and help everyone who needs it," Lubinets stressed.

Source: Ombudsman's Office

Earlier, the Ombudsman reported that 25 buses with 750 seats had been prepared, as well as ambulances for people with limited mobility in Oleshky, along with humanitarian aid.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 Kyiv time on October 27, a ceasefire would be observed in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of the civilian population.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site and would be responsible for coordinating the process. During the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire would last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, noted.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.