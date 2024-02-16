Law enforcers have not yet served notice of suspicion to officials who "sold" Odesa cancer center - Minister Lyashko's advisor is among them

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Law enforcers have not yet served notice of suspicion to officials who "sold" Odesa cancer center - Minister Lyashko's advisor is among them

Kyiv  •  UNN

Law enforcers have not yet served notice of suspicion to officials who "sold" Odesa cancer center

In 2022, at the height of the war with Russia, officials of the Odesa Regional Council, together with the then head of the relevant department of the Odesa Regional Administration, Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva, decided to lease the chemotherapy buildings of the regional oncology center to businessmen for 49 years. Public outrage forced officials to return the medical facility to municipal ownership, and law enforcement to open criminal proceedings. However, no one has been served with any suspicion in almost six months. This is stated in the response of the Suvorov District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa to UNN.

Details

"The law enforcement agencies of the Peresypskyi district of Odesa are conducting criminal proceedings, information about which was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office on 24.10. 2023 on the facts of abuse of office by officials of the Odesa Regional Clinical Antitumor Center, together with officials of structural units of the Odesa Regional Council, in favor of third parties during the lease of real estate of the CNE at a reduced value, which caused serious consequences, on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation in the said proceedings is ongoing. Currently, no one has been notified of suspicion in this criminal proceeding," the prosecutor's office said in a response.

Meanwhile, Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva, a potential criminal defendant in the case, is traveling the world in her new status as an advisor to Health Minister Viktor Liashko. She recently visited Germany as part of a delegation headed by the Minister.

It should be added that the Ministry of Health does not comment on the employment of the scandalized former official.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

