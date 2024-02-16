Law enforcers have not yet served notice of suspicion to officials who "sold" Odesa cancer center - Minister Lyashko's advisor is among them

In 2022, at the height of the war with Russia, officials of the Odesa Regional Council, together with the then head of the relevant department of the Odesa Regional Administration, Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva, decided to lease the chemotherapy buildings of the regional oncology center to businessmen for 49 years. Public outrage forced officials to return the medical facility to municipal ownership, and law enforcement to open criminal proceedings. However, no one has been served with any suspicion in almost six months. This is stated in the response of the Suvorov District Prosecutor's Office of Odesa to UNN.

Details

"The law enforcement agencies of the Peresypskyi district of Odesa are conducting criminal proceedings, information about which was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office on 24.10. 2023 on the facts of abuse of office by officials of the Odesa Regional Clinical Antitumor Center, together with officials of structural units of the Odesa Regional Council, in favor of third parties during the lease of real estate of the CNE at a reduced value, which caused serious consequences, on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation in the said proceedings is ongoing. Currently, no one has been notified of suspicion in this criminal proceeding," the prosecutor's office said in a response.

Meanwhile, Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva, a potential criminal defendant in the case, is traveling the world in her new status as an advisor to Health Minister Viktor Liashko. She recently visited Germany as part of a delegation headed by the Minister.

It should be added that the Ministry of Health does not comment on the employment of the scandalized former official.