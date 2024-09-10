Language inspectors to start working in Frankivsk

To counteract the spread of the Russian language, language inspectors will start working in Ivano-Frankivsk. This was stated by Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv in his address , according to UNN

“I had a visit from the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin.... We talked a lot about popularizing the Ukrainian language. We have adopted a program to popularize and protect the Ukrainian language in memory of Iryna Farion... There was a lot of talk about social advertising and other activities that the city plans to carry out to popularize the Ukrainian language. Among other things, in Frankivsk we will introduce a public initiative - language inspectors - said Martsinkiv.

He pointed out that the number of Russian speakers in the city has increased.

Ukraine approves standard for Ukrainian as a foreign language