Kuleba meets with Serbian President Vucic: they agreed to hold a business forum

During his visit to Serbia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with the President of the Republic Aleksandar Vucic. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Details

I was received by the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic to continue their productive dialogue with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to fulfill previous agreements between the two leaders - Kuleb's statements.

Kuleba and Prime Minister of Serbia discussed ways to expand bilateral trade

The parties discussed a number of bilateral issues. In particular the Ukrainian-Serbian business forum, which was agreed upon by the Serbian president. Kyiv is also grateful for Belgrade's decision to reopen the Serbian Embassy in Ukraine for the first time since March 2022.

These decisions will benefit the development of both our nations. We also discussed the path of our countries to the European Union. The project of a united Europe will be complete only with the accession of Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans - summarized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Addendum

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made a surprise visit to Serbia with Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in a sign of warming relations between the two countries.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba met with Serbian Foreign Minister Djuric in Belgradeto discuss the development of bilateral cooperation and the two countries' integration into the EU.