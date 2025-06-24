$41.830.15
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Kremlin restricts itself to diplomatic support for Iran and will not help it in war - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Russia demonstrates the limitations of its strategic relations with Iran, providing only diplomatic support. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi met in Moscow with Putin and other Russian officials to discuss further assistance, but Russia is limited in its capabilities due to the war in Ukraine.

Kremlin restricts itself to diplomatic support for Iran and will not help it in war - ISW

The Kremlin continues to only diplomatically support Iran, demonstrating the limitations of Russian-Iranian strategic relations. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, and GRU head Igor Kostyukov met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow the day before.

Putin stated that Russia's position on the Israeli-Iranian conflict is well-known and that the Russian Foreign Ministry had expressed Russia's concern at the UN Security Council. Putin also stated that recent Israeli and American strikes on Iran were unprovoked and unjustified, and that Russia is making every effort to help the Iranian people.

- the article states.

Iran expanded range of legitimate military targets after US entry into war - Reuters23.06.25, 14:02 • 2358 views

Experts note that Araghchi thanked Russia for its strong condemnation of the strikes on Iran and stated that Tehran regularly consults with Russia on global security issues, as Russian-Iranian relations have acquired a "strategic character."

Iran is not yet impressed by Russia's support and wants Putin to do more to support Iran in the fight against Israel and the United States. ... Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei sent Araghchi to Moscow to deliver Khamenei's letter to Putin, requesting additional assistance from Russia.

- ISW believes.

Analysts conclude that Russia is limited in its ability to directly support Iran due to the war in Ukraine, and is likely only able to provide diplomatic assistance at this time.

Recall

On June 22, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev criticized the US strike on Iran and stated that a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their nuclear arsenal.

In turn, US President Donald Trump criticized Medvedev for hinting at the supply of nuclear weapons to Iran and called for a serious attitude towards the issue of nuclear weapons.

Israel and Iran reached a complete ceasefire agreement: Trump revealed details24.06.25, 01:49 • 682 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
