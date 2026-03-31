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King Charles to make state visit to Trump in US in late April

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1760 views

The British King will visit Washington from April 27-30 to meet with Trump and address Congress. This is the monarch's first state visit to the US since 2007.

King Charles to make state visit to Trump in US in late April

King Charles of Great Britain and Queen Camilla will meet with US President Donald Trump at the end of April, the BBC reports, citing confirmation from Buckingham Palace. As US President Donald Trump clarified, the visit is expected on April 27-30, UNN writes.

Details

"Melania and I are delighted to announce that Their Majesties, the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, will visit the United States for a historic State Visit from April 27-30, which will include a magnificent State Dinner at the White House on the evening of April 28. This momentous occasion will be even more special this year as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our Great Nation. I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be wonderful!" US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On the way back, the King, as the BBC notes, will visit Bermuda, a British overseas territory in the North Atlantic.

A visit to the US has been expected for some time, but such visits are made on behalf of the British government, and the official announcement seems to have been awaiting a reduction in political tensions surrounding the war with Iran, the publication writes.

Details of the itinerary to the US have not yet been released, but it will include Washington, D.C., and it will be the first British state visit to the US since Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 2007.

The visit will include a state dinner at the White House, and the King will deliver a speech to the US Congress.

This year, the US celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence, and this will be an important part of the trip. Buckingham Palace stated that the trip will be dedicated to "celebrating the historic ties and modern bilateral relations" between the countries.

Shortly before the announcement of the trip on Tuesday, President Trump lashed out at Great Britain and other countries over the war with Iran, telling them: "Go get your oil" in the Strait of Hormuz, and "The US will no longer help you, just as you did not help us."

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