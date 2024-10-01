KABs' hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia: the number of casualties has increased
Kyiv • UNN
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs. The number of casualties increased as a result of the enemy strike - six people were wounded and one person was killed.
Six people were wounded and one person was killed as a result of Russian strikes with KABs, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reports .
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, reportedly conducting six strikes.