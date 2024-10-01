“Karpaty lose again, Shakhtar lose points, Obolon win for the first time: UPL round 8 results

Dynamo Kyiv continues to lead the standings by scoring a goal from the center of the field, Karpaty lost again, drama in Rivne, where Shakhtar loses points in a match with an outsider, Rukh continues to play feverishly, Obolon wins for the first time this season - this is how the 8th round of the Ukrainian Premier League ended. UNN decided to tell you about the results, new achievements and what the next round of the UPL will be remembered for.

Dramatic denouement in Rivne, air raid alert and loss of points

The local Veres opened the next round of the UPL at the Avangard Stadium in Rivne, where Shakhtar Donetsk visited. “The Shakhtar will play in the Champions League against Italian side Atalanta on Wednesday, October 2, so their match was scheduled to be the first in the UPL round schedule. The start of the match was delayed by almost half an hour due to a large-scale air raid.

To the surprise of the audience, Veres was not a whipping boy and adequately opposed the Donetsk team. In the first half, you can recall a cross from the left flank, after which Traore shot a dangerous header, but the ball did not pass a few centimeters from the post.

As for the moments of Veres, we can only recall Kletz's shot from outside the penalty area-the ball flew past the left post.

After the break, the guests predictably stepped up their efforts and in the 65th minute, Donetsk were awarded a penalty kick, which Sudakov successfully converted - 1-0. In two minutes, the Pitmen could have doubled their lead, but the defenders knocked the ball out of the net. Already in the 81st minute, Veres managed to take advantage of a cutback by Shakhtar's defenders, which led to Haiduchyk running almost face-to-face with Riznyk. However, the Rivne forward missed his chance. The ball bounced to Luan, who played it to Klots, and the latter scored a fine shot into the left corner from distance.

In stoppage time, something incredible happened on the field. First, Neverton headed into the crossbar, and Eginaldo failed to finish off the rebound into the goal. And immediately a supershance appeared in Luan, but the striker got tangled in his own legs and could not strike or pass to his partner. The final whistle recorded-1: 1.

Continuation of the winning streak

In the first match of Saturday, Kryvyi Rih Kryvbas visited "Alexandria". Kryvbas players took to the field in T-shirts with the image of Daniil "Red" Nastich, who gave his life defending Ukraine.

The resident of Kryvyi Rih actively supported the club, later became a volunteer, and in the spring of 2024 joined the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. Danylo will forever be 21 years old.

Also, the first symbolic kick of the ball was made by soldier Anton Fedorov, who returned from Russian captivity a few weeks ago, where he had been held captive for two and a half years when he was captured by the enemy during the heroic defense of Mariupol.

During the first half, the hosts had more initiative, but Kryvbas could have opened the scoring in the 4th minute, but the defenders knocked the ball off the goal line. "Alexandria" responded only in the 15th minute, but the goalkeeper was on top. Already in the 40th minute, The Defenders of "Alexandria" again entered the game, knocking the ball off the goal line, after Sosa's shot.

Already in added time to the first half, Bezzera gently threw a header over Filippova's head, who shot straight into the corner - 1:0. After the break, Kryvbas players were also more active, trying to equalize the score. In the 64th and 67th minutes, Daniel Sosa and Maxim Lunev shot dangerously at Georgy Ermakov's goal — the Alexandrian goalkeeper emerged victorious from both episodes.

Until the end of the match, Kryvyi Rih actively attacked, but the final whistle recorded a minimal victory for Oleksandriya - 1: 0.

another draw with a curious goal

In the second match of Saturday, Chernomorets Odessa came to LNZ. The first dangerous moments began to arise only inside the first half, when "LNZ" in their own penalty area "brought" out of the blue, but Hoblenko failed to beat the goalkeeper. LNZ looked active in the first half, which resulted in a goal scored at the end of the first half. Putrya shot at the goal, Aniagboso pulled the shot, but the ball bounced exactly on the leg of Momo, who already shot the empty goal of the "sailors"from a few meters away.

In the second half, Andres Carrasco's team could have built on success, but the Mariners ' keeper was on top. Chernomorets did not show much enthusiasm for attacking actions. Therefore, the goal of Odessa in the 83rd minute was as much a surprise as the goal scored by the hosts.

Denis Yanakov perfectly twisted the ball into the far corner of Evgeny Kucherenko's goal. However, this goal can be called scandalous, because the players on the field thought that the ball went out of bounds, so they stopped, but the referee did not blow the whistle, so Yanakov shot into the far corner - 1:1. the referee even reviewed VAR, but eventually recorded the goal.

The final whistle recorded a 1-1 draw and LNZ's third consecutive draw.

trolling in Lviv, or what does the "Gadyukin brothers" have to do with it

Also on Saturday, Zhytomyr Polesie visited the Lviv "Carpathians". The first half was held under pressure from the visitors, who opened the scoring in the 18th minute of the match - Hutsulyak perfectly served Krushinsky on the head, who accurately shot a header from a few meters - 1:0. But the "Lions" did not stop and a minute later immediately won back - Podlepenets found Miroshnichenko with a pass, who shot exactly into the corner on the penalty line.

By the end of the first half, Polesie looked active and at the end of the first half they were able to take the lead. Krushinsky has already assisted Gutsulyak, who scored with a knee after a free kick - 2:1.

By the way, Hutsulyak did not celebrate the goal against Karpaty, as he is a graduate of the Lviv team. In the second half, Polissia looked more active again, but they had to wait until the 70th minute for a goal, when Nazarenko broke into the penalty area at speed and scored exactly into the far corner - 3: 1.

It is also worth noting that Oleksiy Hutsulyak received a call-up to the Ukrainian national team for the first time after the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in March this year. Oleksandr Nazarenko, the UPL's top scorer, is also on the reserve list.

Rebrov announces Ukraine's squad for the Nations League match: who received their debut call-up

“Karpaty were unable to counteract Polissya, and the final whistle recorded a confident 3-1 victory for Zhytomyr, which allowed the team to extend their 12-match unbeaten streak.

It should be noted that after the game, the players of the Zhytomyr team played the song “Karpaty lost again in football” by the Gadyukin Brothers in the locker room, which was a way to troll the Lviv team.

"Where did the idea to include this song come from? I assume it was an accident. I'm responsible for a lot of things in the context of my position at the club, but definitely not for music. I think it was just one of the guys. I assume that it was a spontaneous idea, nothing more," Polesie coach Amadou Ashura told reporters.

first victory in the Battle of outsiders

In the first match on Sunday, teams that have not yet won this season met in Kyiv - Obolon visited Ingulets from Petrovo. Right at the start, the rivals exchanged sharp moments. In the 6th minute, Kyslenko tested the home goalkeeper Fedorivskyi. Three minutes later, Bliznichenko created a danger at Ingulets' goal.

In general, before the break, Obolon was more active, which even managed to make it, but the goal was canceled due to hand play. After the break, the Brewers turned their advantage into goals scored. In the 58th minute, Sukhanov shot into the penalty area, where Grusha was the first to hit the ball, who sent the ball into the net, scoring his debut goal in the UPL. By the way," Obolon " managed to break the record unforgettable series of Kievans in the UPL, which lasted more than 10 hours - 621 minutes.

In the 72nd minute, there was an unpleasant moment with the participation of Kozak. The Ingulets player pushed bolboy, but then apologized.

At the end of the match, Obolon managed to double their advantages - Bliznichenko finished off a rebound from the visiting goalkeeper Palamarchuk into an empty net.

In the 91st minute, Kozak managed to reduce his team's deficit, but there was no time left, and the final whistle recorded Obolon's first victory of the season - 2-1.

Sensational “dry” zeros in Lviv

In the first match of Sunday, Kovalevsky "Kolos" came to the vinnikovsky "Rukh". By the 12th minute, the teams exchanged episodes - first Krasponir shot at the goal, but the Kolos keeper pulled the ball out from under the post, and a minute later Demchenko checked the strength of the crossbar from 40 meters away.

After such a debut, The Rukh players looked more active, but there were no really dangerous moments in the first half. With the start of the second half, the initiative was taken over by the same "movement". "Rukhovtsy" several times disturbed Pakholyuk, but the keeper was on top.

The ball frankly did not go into the goal, and the final whistle recorded the third consecutive draw of "Rukh", which allowed it to increase

defeat in the capital derby, red card, goal from the center of the field

In the final match of Sunday, the capital's teams came together - Dynamo Kyiv came to the "Left Bank", which lost a crushing loss to Lazio in the Europa League this week, so the "White and Blue" needed to improve their mood before the match with Hoffenheim.

“Dynamo Kyiv is defeated by Lazio in the Europa League

“Dynamo seized the initiative from the first minutes, while Leleky pinned themselves to their own goal, looking for an opportunity to escape on the counterattack. However, it was Dynamo who scored the first goal - in the 7th minute, after a scramble in the penalty area, the ball bounced to Taras Mykhavko, who scored the opening goal.

In the 18th minute, Dynamo managed to score for the second time - Yarmolenko masterfully closed Vivcharenko's cross with his heel, but the referee canceled the goal due to offside. By the way, Yarmolenko played the 250th match in the framework of the Ukrainian Championship

"Left Bank "recovered by the middle of the half and created the first moment at the Dynamo goal, but Buschan pulled a powerful shot from Sinitsa.

With the start of the second half, both teams became more active. First, Mekhanov parried Guerrero's shot, Buschan pulled galas and Kozak's shots with his head, and then Buyalsky tried to throw Mekhaniv by the collar, but the goalkeeper was saved by the crossbar.

Still, there was no shortage of goals - in the 62nd minute, Brazhko took advantage of the goalkeeper's misfire and scored from the center of the field - 2: 0.

The chances of the "Left Bank" fell to zero in the 80th minute, when Samar received a second yellow card and left his team in the minority, which Rubchinsky took advantage of, pushing the ball over the line after a rebound within the penalty area-3:0.

Two goals from set pieces decided the fate of the match

In the final match of the tour to Zarya Luhansk, Vorskla Poltava visited the Valery Lobanovsky Stadium. Poltava immediately took control of the ball and created three great chances in the first 15 minutes: already in the 3rd minute Myakushko shot at the goal, but the goalkeeper parried the shot. A minute later, Krupsky's powerful shot went over the goal, and a minute later Turbayevsky again parried Perduta's shot.

Zarya responded only with Michin's shot over the crossbar and this was the only moment to the equator of the half from Luhansk. In the 15th minute, Nesterenko failed to hit the top corner. Luhansk recovered only after the middle of the half and seized the initiative. First, Michin shot at the goalkeeper, and then Antyukh could not beat Isenko from a few meters.

Zarya still managed to open the scoring in the match. After a cross from the corner, Budkovsky reacted to a rebound from his partner and drove the ball under the crossbar of the Vorskla goal, scoring Zarya's 800th goal in the UPL championships.

The second half was like a "swing". The teams immediately responded to each other. First, Nesterenko shot above the goal, and in the next attack Michin could not beat Isenko face-to-face, and Antyukh's finishing went over the goal. During the second half, both teams successfully attacked, but lacked accuracy, which is only worth Chernysh's shot into the post, which saved Zarya. Nevertheless, at the end of the match, fortune was on the side of Zarya, which doubled its advantage - a corner kick helped again. Jordan closed the near post with his head after Antyukh's cross.

The final whistle recorded the victory of Zarya - 2:0.

After the next round, Dynamo, Oleksandriya and Polissya continue to maintain their positions. “Rukh and Zorya pushed Kryvbas down, Kolos got out of the relegation zone, and Obolon overtook Ingulets to take the penultimate spot.