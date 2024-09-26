“Dynamo Kyiv is defeated by Lazio in the Europa League

Dynamo Kyiv was defeated by Lazio in the opening round of the Europa League. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

In the match of the 1st round of the Europa League, Dynamo Kyiv was defeated by Italian club Lazio with a score of 0:3. The first half was unsuccessful for the Kyiv team, which conceded all three goals before the break.

Dynamo's next game will take place on October 3, when the team will travel to Hoffenheim.

