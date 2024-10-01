ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The United States has allocated $6.9 billion for the production of bombs for Ukraine, Japan and Bulgaria

The United States has allocated $6.9 billion for the production of bombs for Ukraine, Japan and Bulgaria

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Pentagon has allocated $6.9 billion to Boeing for the production of small-diameter bombs. The weapons will be delivered to Ukraine, Japan, and Bulgaria by the end of 2035.

The US Department of Defense has allocated $6.9 billion for the production of small-diameter bombs. They will be transferred to Ukraine, Japan and Bulgaria. This was reported by the US Department of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that  the United States has allocated  nearly $7 billion to Boeing, which produces small-caliber bombs.

This contract provides for the production and supply of small diameter bombs under lots 20-29, as well as a guaranteed minimum award for lot 20,

- the statement said.

It is emphasized that the work will be performed in St. Louis and will be completed by December 31, 2035. This contract includes foreign military sales to Japan, Bulgaria, and Ukraine.

State Department: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike deep into Russia, it can strike with weapons of its own production01.10.24, 06:06 • 117828 views

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
boeingBoeing
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
bulgariaBulgaria
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

