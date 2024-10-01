The United States has allocated $6.9 billion for the production of bombs for Ukraine, Japan and Bulgaria

The US Department of Defense has allocated $6.9 billion for the production of small-diameter bombs. They will be transferred to Ukraine, Japan and Bulgaria. This was reported by the US Department of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the United States has allocated nearly $7 billion to Boeing, which produces small-caliber bombs.

This contract provides for the production and supply of small diameter bombs under lots 20-29, as well as a guaranteed minimum award for lot 20, - the statement said.

It is emphasized that the work will be performed in St. Louis and will be completed by December 31, 2035. This contract includes foreign military sales to Japan, Bulgaria, and Ukraine.

