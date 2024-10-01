The psychotherapist told about the main stages of psychological rehabilitation of the military who were captured

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100307 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107388 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173319 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141188 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145095 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112139 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175427 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 47856 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114817 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 67300 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73691 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 41213 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173319 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185185 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202714 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191551 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143569 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143398 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139337 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156122 views
Actual
The psychotherapist told about the main stages of psychological rehabilitation of the military who were captured

The psychotherapist told about the main stages of psychological rehabilitation of the military who were captured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115641 views

The psychotherapist spoke about the key aspects of working with former prisoners. Restoring control over life, a sense of dignity and connection with the body are the main stages of psychological rehabilitation.

Regaining control over one's life, restoring a sense of dignity and a sense of one's own body are important stages in psychological work with survivors of captivity. This was told to UNN by a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and trainer of support groups for veterans, Pylyp Dukhliy.

"When working with prisoners, the main focus is to restore control over their lives. The loss of control is their most vulnerable point, as prolonged captivity leads to its consolidation in the psyche. The goal of therapy is to regain this control, restore self-confidence, and help them believe in their own strength.

The second important aspect is restoring a sense of dignity. Being in captivity is often accompanied by systematic abuse and humiliation, which significantly undermines self-esteem. This is a difficult job, but it is extremely important," explained Dukhliy.

Psychological challenges of veterans: a psychotherapist tells which stage of adaptation to civilian life is the most difficult27.09.24, 17:08 • 140855 views

Another equally important aspect is the return of a person to the understanding that he or she has the right to life, needs, and emotions.

"The third aspect of working with prisoners is the return of their rights, because in captivity they are completely deprived of any rights. It is about the right to their own life, manifestations, impulses, needs, thoughts and desires.

An important issue that arises in this context is the restoration of self-regulation. In captivity, their lives were completely controlled by other people, with strict adherence to rules and instructions. Therefore, after release, the task is to regain control over their own lives and safety. In captivity, a person is deprived of a sense of security, and this constant fear can remain even after release, creating a persistent impression of danger in everything around them," the psychotherapist explained.

Another problem faced by former prisoners is dissociation from their own bodies - distancing themselves from them, as if all this suffering is happening to someone else, not to this person.

"Another important point is dissociation from the body. In captivity, the body experiences significant suffering, deficits, and frustration. Feeling your own body becomes painful and dangerous, so a person can distance themselves from it, as if everything that happens is not about them, but about someone else. The person stops feeling their own body and its needs, including pain. There is a feeling that everything is happening to an abstract body, which they are observing from the outside.

The process of returning to your own body is a long and painful journey. It is important to gradually regain the ability to feel yourself and your body, but this requires careful and patient work," explained Dukhliy.

There is also a special feature in working with the severely wounded. When working with them, we work on the topic of loss.

"Loss can involve not only loved ones, but also health, body parts, hope, self-confidence, and social status. Many losses may not be realized, but their impact is felt.

Therapy in this case includes the process of grieving and adaptation to new realities, as well as the re-socialization of clients. This helps them find a new place in the world after the difficulties they have experienced," said the psychotherapist.

Philip Dukhliy told UNN about whether all veterans need psychological help from specialists, the difference between working with war veterans and working with civilians, and how to help the military during their service and after returning to civilian life in a long interview with UNN.

Recall

 On October 5-6, Kyiv will host an educational festival called "Education of Wonderland 2024". This event will combine two formats: an exhibition for parents and future students with free admission, which will present a wide range of educational opportunities - from kindergartens to adult education, and a forum dedicated to discussing the meaning, goals and future of education, as well as the need for change in society and the educational system.  

One of the key speakers of the forum will be Pylyp Dukhliy, a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He will share his experience of working with military personnel who have survived captivity or severe injuries and talk about methods that help restore control and dignity. His presentation will focus on the importance of quality therapeutic contact between the client and the therapist as a key factor in effective rehabilitation.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising