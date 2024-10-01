The psychotherapist told about the main stages of psychological rehabilitation of the military who were captured

Regaining control over one's life, restoring a sense of dignity and a sense of one's own body are important stages in psychological work with survivors of captivity. This was told to UNN by a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and trainer of support groups for veterans, Pylyp Dukhliy.

"When working with prisoners, the main focus is to restore control over their lives. The loss of control is their most vulnerable point, as prolonged captivity leads to its consolidation in the psyche. The goal of therapy is to regain this control, restore self-confidence, and help them believe in their own strength.

The second important aspect is restoring a sense of dignity. Being in captivity is often accompanied by systematic abuse and humiliation, which significantly undermines self-esteem. This is a difficult job, but it is extremely important," explained Dukhliy.

Another equally important aspect is the return of a person to the understanding that he or she has the right to life, needs, and emotions.

"The third aspect of working with prisoners is the return of their rights, because in captivity they are completely deprived of any rights. It is about the right to their own life, manifestations, impulses, needs, thoughts and desires.

An important issue that arises in this context is the restoration of self-regulation. In captivity, their lives were completely controlled by other people, with strict adherence to rules and instructions. Therefore, after release, the task is to regain control over their own lives and safety. In captivity, a person is deprived of a sense of security, and this constant fear can remain even after release, creating a persistent impression of danger in everything around them," the psychotherapist explained.

Another problem faced by former prisoners is dissociation from their own bodies - distancing themselves from them, as if all this suffering is happening to someone else, not to this person.

"Another important point is dissociation from the body. In captivity, the body experiences significant suffering, deficits, and frustration. Feeling your own body becomes painful and dangerous, so a person can distance themselves from it, as if everything that happens is not about them, but about someone else. The person stops feeling their own body and its needs, including pain. There is a feeling that everything is happening to an abstract body, which they are observing from the outside.

The process of returning to your own body is a long and painful journey. It is important to gradually regain the ability to feel yourself and your body, but this requires careful and patient work," explained Dukhliy.

There is also a special feature in working with the severely wounded. When working with them, we work on the topic of loss.

"Loss can involve not only loved ones, but also health, body parts, hope, self-confidence, and social status. Many losses may not be realized, but their impact is felt.

Therapy in this case includes the process of grieving and adaptation to new realities, as well as the re-socialization of clients. This helps them find a new place in the world after the difficulties they have experienced," said the psychotherapist.

Philip Dukhliy told UNN about whether all veterans need psychological help from specialists, the difference between working with war veterans and working with civilians, and how to help the military during their service and after returning to civilian life in a long interview with UNN.

