The management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) failed to properly manage the yacht Royal Romance of former National Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Medvedchuk because it was used for PR purposes rather than for the actual performance of its duties. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Dmytro Gromakov, former secretary of the Public Council under the ARMA.

There was a very slippery slope with Medvedchuk's yacht, where the leadership went and looked at the yacht. But the issue was that we could only arrest a part of that yacht. Because it has several owners, and those owners have the right to that property just like our side. And so it is impossible to sell or arrest it - he noted.

According to him, a more effective solution would be to choose a manager for the yacht, who would manage the property and pay the earnings to the state budget.

"But the management took an unclear position and used it more for PR than to fulfill its obligations," emphasized Dmytro Gromakov.

Recall

The Croatian court arrested Medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of 2 years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Elena Duma, the yacht was not sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset is being shifted to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believes that the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward.

Add

There have been repeated statements about the alleged cooperation of ARMA Head Olena Duma with pro-Russian politicians. Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk even called Olena Duma a "state Duma" because, in his opinion, she works more in the interests of the aggressor country than in favor of Ukraine. In particular, there are suspicions of her cooperation with former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk and fugitive Yanukovych minister Oleksandr Klymenko.

Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine even posted a petition on its website calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma as head of the ARMA due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.