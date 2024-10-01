ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65545 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103317 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166744 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137702 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143051 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139014 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172656 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104744 views

Actual
ARMA management used Medvedchuk's yacht for PR, not for real sale - ex-secretary of the Public Council

ARMA management used Medvedchuk's yacht for PR, not for real sale - ex-secretary of the Public Council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 132517 views

The former secretary of the ARMA Public Council stated that the agency's management had been ineffective in managing Medvedchuk's yacht. Instead of a real sale, the yacht was used for PR.

The management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) failed to properly manage the yacht Royal Romance of former National Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Medvedchuk because it was used for PR purposes rather than for the actual performance of its duties. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Dmytro Gromakov, former secretary of the Public Council under the ARMA.

There was a very slippery slope with Medvedchuk's yacht, where the leadership went and looked at the yacht. But the issue was that we could only arrest a part of that yacht. Because it has several owners, and those owners have the right to that property just like our side. And so it is impossible to sell or arrest it

- he noted.

According to him, a more effective solution would be to choose a manager for the yacht, who would manage the property and pay the earnings to the state budget.

"But the management took an unclear position and used it more for PR than to fulfill its obligations," emphasized Dmytro Gromakov.

Recall

The Croatian court arrested Medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of 2 years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Elena Duma, the yacht was not sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset is being shifted to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believes that the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward.

Add

There have been repeated statements about the alleged cooperation of ARMA Head Olena Duma with pro-Russian politicians. Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk even called Olena Duma a "state Duma" because, in his opinion, she works more in the interests of the aggressor country than in favor of Ukraine. In particular, there are suspicions of her cooperation with former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk and fugitive Yanukovych minister Oleksandr Klymenko.

Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine even posted a petition on its website calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma as head of the ARMA due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

