Justice must be human-centered: Deputy Prosecutor General Vdovychenko calls for full implementation of European standards for victim protection

Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko, during the conference "Justice Focused on Victims of Gender-Based Violence," emphasized the need for full implementation of European standards for victim protection in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

European integration has ceased to be a political declaration — today it is the daily work of every investigator, prosecutor, and judge. Justice must be human-centered — she emphasized.

Vdovychenko highlighted the requirements of EU Directives on victims' rights, which establish minimum but mandatory standards: accessibility of information about rights, adequate support, protection from re-traumatization, and the ability to give testimony in safe conditions.

"New quality of justice": Kravchenko announced full digitalization of the criminal process

This is not about formal procedures. Every victim, male or female, must receive a clear, understandable explanation of their rights and the opportunity to speak without fear and risk of re-experiencing trauma — noted the Deputy Prosecutor General.

She emphasized that a victim-centered approach should become the single standard for the work of all law enforcement agencies. This is not only the fulfillment of European integration obligations but also the key to building public trust in justice, especially in cases of gender-based violence.

Prosecutor General's Office fulfills its commitments in preparation for EU accession: Kravchenko meets with important international partners

Recall

Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko held a working meeting with UN Women Representative in Ukraine Sabine Freizer Gunes and the "Women, Peace and Security" program team. The discussion focused on the results of the first-ever gender audit of prosecutor's offices and the first criminal proceedings in Ukraine regarding systemic harassment.