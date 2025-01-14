Joint exercises of the troops of Belarus and Russia begin in Minsk

Within three days, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces and Belarus should work out one of the options for the use of troop groups during joint operations.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Belta and the TG channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.

On Tuesday, January 14, a joint staff training of the joint command of the regional grouping of troops - Russia and Belarus - started in Minsk. Reportedly, from January 14 to 16, representatives of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia will “work out one of the options for the use of groups of troops (forces) during joint actions” at stationary command posts.

It is also noted that the exercise is an integral part of a set of measures to prepare for the joint strategic exercises West-2025, which will take place in 2025 in Belarus.

Recall

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said that military exercises in Belarus until January 31 do not pose a threat to Ukraine. There are currently no sufficient numbers of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus.

Belarus is an important direction, so we follow the exercises there - Demchenko