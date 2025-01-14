Joint exercises of the troops of Belarus and Russia begin in Minsk

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127216 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115894 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123936 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156247 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108040 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104148 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113741 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106566 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 33512 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114905 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112835 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 32368 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127216 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156247 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153248 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171762 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112846 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114914 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137838 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129928 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147543 views
Joint exercises of the troops of Belarus and Russia begin in Minsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29503 views

Training of the joint command of the Belarusian and Russian troops has started in Minsk and will last until January 16. The exercise is a preparation for the West 2025 strategic maneuvers.

Within three days, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces and Belarus should work out one of the options for the use of troop groups during joint operations.

Transmits to UNN with reference to Belta and the TG channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.

On Tuesday, January 14, a joint staff training of the joint command of the regional grouping of troops - Russia and Belarus - started in Minsk. Reportedly, from January 14 to 16, representatives of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia will “work out one of the options for the use of groups of troops (forces) during joint actions” at stationary command posts.

Image

It is also noted that the exercise is an integral part of a set of measures to prepare for the joint strategic exercises West-2025, which will take place in 2025 in Belarus.

Recall

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, said that military exercises in Belarus until January 31 do not pose a threat to Ukraine. There are currently no sufficient numbers of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus.

Belarus is an important direction, so we follow the exercises there - Demchenko13.01.25, 09:30 • 28289 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

