Italy sends first migrants to Albania under new agreement
Kyiv • UNN
Italy has made the first departure of 16 migrants to Albania under the new agreement. The migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean will be screened and will be able to apply for asylum or repatriate.
Italy has sent the first migrants to Albania, including 10 Bangladeshi citizens and 6 Egyptians. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.
Details
The migrants were reportedly intercepted aboard small boats in international waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Upon arrival, they will undergo a health check and identification procedure, which will allow them to apply for asylum or repatriation.
The move is part of a new plan agreed between Italy and Albania, which was announced last week. Rome has opened two centers for migrants in Albania, which underscores the commitment of both countries to work together to address migration issues.