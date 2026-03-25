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Iran warned about US troop buildup in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

The Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that Iran needs to consider US military power. Trump approved sending over 1,000 soldiers to the region.

Iran warned about US troop buildup in the Middle East

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Iran should be wary of a military buildup in the Middle East. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

Mike Johnson told reporters that the US military currently has no troops in the region and that military operations in Iran, codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," are "almost complete."

Iran received a ceasefire plan from the US - AP25.03.26, 16:20 • 3380 views

However, according to Sky News sources, Donald Trump on Monday approved sending more than 1,000 additional soldiers from an airborne unit to the Middle East.

Apparently referring to this deployment, Johnson said: "I think Iran should watch this buildup, and they need to pay attention to it."

Iran rejected the US ceasefire plan and put forward its own conditions25.03.26, 16:50 • 14235 views

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