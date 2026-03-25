Iran warned about US troop buildup in the Middle East
Kyiv • UNN
The Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that Iran needs to consider US military power. Trump approved sending over 1,000 soldiers to the region.
US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Iran should be wary of a military buildup in the Middle East. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.
Details
Mike Johnson told reporters that the US military currently has no troops in the region and that military operations in Iran, codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," are "almost complete."
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However, according to Sky News sources, Donald Trump on Monday approved sending more than 1,000 additional soldiers from an airborne unit to the Middle East.
Apparently referring to this deployment, Johnson said: "I think Iran should watch this buildup, and they need to pay attention to it."
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