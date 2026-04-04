Iran again reported a shell hit near the Bushehr NPP - IAEA

Iran reported an attack on the territory near the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr, the IAEA reported, noting the absence of reports of increased radiation levels, UNN.

Details

"Iran informed the IAEA that a projectile hit near the territory of the Bushehr NPP this morning, the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the facility's physical protection personnel died from a projectile fragment, and a building at the facility was damaged by shock waves and fragments. No increase in radiation levels was reported," the IAEA said on Saturday in X.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, it is noted, "expresses deep concern about the reported incident and states that NPP facilities or adjacent areas should never be subjected to attacks, noting that auxiliary buildings at the facility may contain vital safety equipment."

"Reiterating the call for maximum military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident, Director General Grossi once again emphasizes the paramount importance of adhering to the 7 pillars of nuclear safety during conflict," the IAEA said.

Iranian authorities previously reported that projectiles had hit the area around the Bushehr nuclear power plant several times this month.

Iran reports shell hit near Bushehr NPP