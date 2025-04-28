Iran repelled a large-scale cyberattack after the explosion in the port and the failure of nuclear negotiations - Reuters

Iran has repelled one of the largest cyberattacks on its infrastructure. The incident occurred the day after a powerful explosion in the country's largest container port and the disruption of another round of negotiations with the United States. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Iran fended off a major cyberattack on its infrastructure on Sunday, the head of its Infrastructure Communications Company said, a day after a powerful explosion damaged its most important container port and another round of talks with the United States over Tehran's failed nuclear program collapsed.

One of the largest and most complex cyberattacks on the country's infrastructure was detected, and preventive measures were taken - said the head of the Iranian company Infrastructure Communications Company, Behzad Akbari.

It is noted that Tehran and Washington completed the third round of nuclear negotiations on Saturday in Oman, on the same day that a powerful explosion thundered in Iran's largest port of Bender Abbas, the cause of which remains unknown.

Presumably, the explosion was caused by chemicals in the port, but the exact cause is unclear. In turn, the Iranian Ministry of Defense denied reports in international media that the explosion could be related to improper handling of solid fuel used for missiles.

Iran has previously accused Israel of involvement in cyberattacks. In 2021, Tehran said that a major cyberattack on Iranian gas stations was likely orchestrated by Israel. In 2023, a similar but larger cyberattack disrupted the operation of about 70% of gas stations. And a group called "Predatory Sparrow" stated that the attack was a response to "the aggression of the Islamic Republic and its proxies in the region."

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran's nuclear infrastructure must be completely dismantled, not just limited to preventing the development of nuclear weapons.