In Iran, children as young as 12 have begun to be mobilized to man checkpoints and perform other duties during hostilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Arabiya.

Details

The Iranian authorities have launched a recruitment campaign in Tehran called "For Iran" to mobilize people - for this, the minimum age of conscripts has been lowered to 12 years.

According to Rahim Nadali, a representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the task of recruits aged 12 and older is to "collect security data and conduct operational patrols, as well as organize night convoys in the city."

The armed organization of 12-year-old recruits was named the "Basij volunteer militia," and its goal is to resist the "world tyrant" - as the United States is called in Iran.

Recall

UNN reported that despite large-scale attacks by the US and Israel on its own military infrastructure, Iran is capable of launching missile strikes. At the same time, experts are assessing how long Tehran will have enough weapons, production, and strategy in the face of ongoing constant attacks.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump is considering renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself after the US takes control of it.