Iran claims the US is allegedly preparing a provocation "similar to the 9/11 attacks"

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani stated that the US allegedly could orchestrate an incident "similar to the 9/11 attacks" to blame Iran for it. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Larijani, who published his statement on his X social media page, Tehran opposes such scenarios and is not at war with the American people. The Iranian official also emphasized that the country does not support terrorist acts.

The Iranian side did not provide any evidence to support this statement.

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