Iran attacked an aluminum plant in Abu Dhabi

An Iranian missile and drone attack caused "significant" damage to one of Emirates Global Aluminium's plants in Abu Dhabi and injured several employees of the state-owned company. This was reported by the Financial Times agency, writes UNN.

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EGA, one of the world's largest aluminum producers, reported that the Al Taweelah site in the capital of the United Arab Emirates was targeted. Last year, the Al Taweelah smelter produced 1.6 million tons of cast metal.

The attack occurred the day after two of Iran's largest metallurgical plants were hit, amid industrial infrastructure increasingly becoming a target.

EGA is jointly owned by Mubadala, one of Abu Dhabi's sovereign investment funds, and Investment Corporation of Dubai.

As the publication reported last week, fears that the conflict would limit aluminum supplies from the Persian Gulf region have already caused "panic buying" by automakers.

The UAE has been most affected by Iran's attacks on Washington's allies in the Persian Gulf since the US and Israel launched a war against the Islamic Republic four weeks ago.

Iran destroyed a US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft at a base in Saudi Arabia