During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 391 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Russian troops hit Zaporozhye with a missile.

The enemy launched 2 air strikes on Novoandreevka.

182 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, robots, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

15 MLRS attacks covered Gulyai-pole, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka and Levadnoye.

191 shelling was carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Rabotyn, Levadny, Malinovka and Stepnogorsk.

9 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.

