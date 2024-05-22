Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 391 times
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces carried out 391 strikes on 8 settlements in the Zaporizhia region, including missile strikes, airstrikes, drone attacks and artillery attacks that destroyed residential buildings, but there were no civilian casualties.
During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 391 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
Russian troops hit Zaporozhye with a missile.
The enemy launched 2 air strikes on Novoandreevka.
182 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, robots, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.
15 MLRS attacks covered Gulyai-pole, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka and Levadnoye.
191 shelling was carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Rabotyn, Levadny, Malinovka and Stepnogorsk.
9 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.
