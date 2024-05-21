Public Transport Police Check introduced in Zaporizhia

In Zaporozhye, from May 21, the police will check public transport at the final stops. This is reported by the press service of the Zaporozhye City Council, writes UNN.

Starting from May 21, the Department for transport support and communications of the Zaporozhye City Council, together with the patrol police department, plans to check vehicles involved in service on city bus routes at the final stops of urban passenger transport", - the message says.

Details

As explained in the city council, the relevant decision is necessary for:

proper control over the organization of passenger transportation;

accident prevention on bus route lines;

improving the provision of high-quality passenger transportation services.

Millions of losses on the lease of equipment for the construction of the Podolsk bridge: in Kiev, the general contractor was informed of suspicion