Millions of losses on the lease of equipment for the construction of the Podolsk bridge: in Kiev, the general contractor was informed of suspicion

In Kiev, the director of the general contractor organization was informed of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for millions of losses on the construction of the Podolsk Bridge, reports UNN with reference to the Metropolitan prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the investigation, in April 2017, the KP "Directorate for the construction of road transport structures in Kiev" and the general contractor signed a contract to perform work on the object: "construction of the Podolsk bridge crossing over the Dnieper River in Kiev".

In the future, in June 2023, KP "Directorate for the construction of road transport structures in Kiev", the general contractor and the contractor signed certificates of acceptance of completed construction works in terms of the cost of operating machines and mechanisms-diesel compressors, cranes, boron pumps, drilling rig.

The procedure for forming the price of leased equipment is provided for by the DSTU standards, on the basis of which the design and estimate documentation was compiled.

According to the conclusion of the construction and technical expertise, the overstatement of equipment rental costs is more than UAH 24 million.

Now the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved.

Recall

Earlier, the Podolsk District Prosecutor's office sent an indictment to the court against the acting director of the KP "Directorate for the construction of road transport structures in Kiev" on the fact of official negligence, which entailed serious consequences, during the construction of the Podolsk bridge crossing over the Dnieper River in Kiev (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).