Millions of losses on the lease of equipment for the construction of the Podolsk bridge: in Kiev, the general contractor was informed of suspicion

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75656 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106020 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148945 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153106 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249642 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173938 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165218 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225506 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45668 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40672 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34748 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59017 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53096 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225506 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211665 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237425 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224265 views
Advertisement
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75669 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53109 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59025 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112751 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113658 views
Millions of losses on the lease of equipment for the construction of the Podolsk bridge: in Kiev, the general contractor was informed of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22050 views

The director of the general contractor organization was informed about suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds on a particularly large scale during the construction of the Podilsky bridge in Kiev.

In Kiev, the director of the general contractor organization was informed of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for millions of losses on the construction of the Podolsk Bridge, reports UNN with reference to the Metropolitan prosecutor's office.

... ... the head of the general contractor organization was informed of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, in April 2017, the KP "Directorate for the construction of road transport structures in Kiev" and the general contractor signed a contract to perform work on the object: "construction of the Podolsk bridge crossing over the Dnieper River in Kiev".

In the future, in June 2023, KP "Directorate for the construction of road transport structures in Kiev", the general contractor and the contractor signed certificates of acceptance of completed construction works in terms of the cost of operating machines and mechanisms-diesel compressors, cranes, boron pumps, drilling rig.

The procedure for forming the price of leased equipment is provided for by the DSTU standards, on the basis of which the design and estimate documentation was compiled.

According to the conclusion of the construction and technical expertise, the overstatement of equipment rental costs is more than UAH 24 million.

Now the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved.

Recall

Earlier, the Podolsk District Prosecutor's office sent an indictment to the court against the acting director of the KP "Directorate for the construction of road transport structures in Kiev" on the fact of official negligence, which entailed serious consequences, during the construction of the Podolsk bridge crossing over the Dnieper River in Kiev (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising