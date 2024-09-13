Invaders hit a multi-storey building in Kherson: the facade was damaged, windows were smashed, no casualties
Occupants attacked a residential building in Kherson, damaging the facade and breaking windows. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, but the building was severely damaged.
On September 13, Russian armed forces attacked a high-rise residential building in Kherson. No casualties have been reported as of yet, but the building was severely damaged.
UNN writes with a link to the press service of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
This afternoon the Russian army attacked a multi-storey building in Kherson. The enemy shells damaged the building's facade, balconies, and smashed windows. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
