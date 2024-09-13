Invaders hit a multi-storey building in Kherson: the facade was damaged, windows were smashed, no casualties

On September 13, Russian armed forces attacked a high-rise residential building in Kherson. No casualties have been reported as of yet, but the building was severely damaged.

UNN writes with a link to the press service of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

This afternoon the Russian army attacked a multi-storey building in Kherson. The enemy shells damaged the building's facade, balconies, and smashed windows. Fortunately, there were no casualties. , the message says.

