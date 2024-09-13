67-year-old pensioner wounded during shelling of Zaporizhzhia by Russian Federation

A 67-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds in the yard of her house as a result of Russian shelling of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

A pensioner was wounded in the yard of her house during a Russian shelling. A 67-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her left shoulder as a result of shelling in Mala Tokmachka - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers provided the woman with first aid and took her to the hospital

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 326 attacks on 9 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. The attacks included air strikes, UAVs, MLRS and artillery shelling, damaging infrastructure but causing no civilian casualties.