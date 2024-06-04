ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 78082 views

Instagram is testing ads that you can't miss

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102263 views

Instagram is testing ads with countdown timers that force users to view all ads before moving on to other content similar to YouTube ads.

Instagram is testing ads that you can't miss. These ads are accompanied by a countdown timer, which prevents users from viewing anything else until the ad runs out. This is reported by TechCrunch with reference to the statement of the representative of Meta, reports UNN

Details 

We always test formats that can benefit advertisers. Based on the test results, we will inform you if there will be official changes to Instagram

- explained in a conversation with the publication employee Meta. 

The publication notes that the new  feature will make Instagram look like a free version of YouTube, which requires users to view ads before and during the video.

It's likely that Instagram will also consider going down this path, given that it's also changed over the years to become more of a video-sharing network thanks to features like Stories and Reels

Instagram user Dan Levy first noticed the new "commercial pause" feature, who posted a corresponding screenshot on X. Instagram did not allow you to minimize ads. other users also wrote that they sometimes noticed this feature.

recall

Meta Platforms, which owns the social networks Facebook and Instagramm, announced that it will label images generated by the AI of other companies.

