Inheritance at its peak, but fewer wills: how Ukrainians use notarial forms in 2025

In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians used over 3.4 million notarial forms – 5% less than last year. Inheritance registration and land transactions remain the most popular, while the number of wills decreased by 15%. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Ukrainians have somewhat reduced the volume of notarial documents used this year. According to the Unified Register of Special Notarial Document Forms, 3.44 million forms were used in the first half of 2025 – 5% less than in the same period of 2024, and a quarter less than in 2021.

The most sought-after procedure remains inheritance registration. This required 495 thousand forms, which is 5% less than last year, but slightly more than three years ago. The second most popular is land alienation – 424 thousand forms, which is almost a third more than in the first half of 2021.

Transactions with other real estate – apartments, houses, commercial premises – showed a decline in activity: 402.7 thousand forms were used, which is 17% less than before the start of the full-scale war.

At the same time, the registration of wills significantly decreased: in the six months of this year, notaries issued 58,179 relevant forms, which is 15% less than in the same period of 2024. Marriage contracts also became less popular – only 3,561 were registered, which is almost half the level of 2021.

There were also incidents: this year, 79,827 forms were spoiled, and five cases of their theft were recorded. For comparison: in 2021, there were 660 such cases, and last year - only one.

