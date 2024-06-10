In Ukraine, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, more than 1,600 medical facilities have been damaged due to enemy shelling

In Ukraine, during the full – scale war, as a result of enemy attacks, 1,618 objects of medical institutions were damaged and another 214 were completely destroyed. This was reported in the Ministry of Health on Monday, June 10, writes UNN.

Medical institutions in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions suffered the greatest losses.

In addition, since the beginning of the war, Russia has damaged 166 emergency medical vehicles, destroyed 261 and seized 125 emergency vehicles.

The Ministry of Health also pointed out that it is still impossible to obtain comprehensive information on the degree of destruction of hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories.

The ministry says that work on the restoration of medical infrastructure has been going on for more than two years.

In particular, 878 medical facilities have already been fully or partially restored in different regions of Ukraine. Of these, 521 objects were fully restored and another 357 were partially restored.

These are medical institutions in the occupied territories, as well as those that have suffered minor damage: breaking windows, destroying the roof, damaging the facade, and so on. Most of the objects were restored in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

Addition

The New York Times reported that more than 210 thousand buildings in Ukraine have been damaged since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, about half of them are located in the east of the country.