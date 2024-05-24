Ministry of Health: 23 thousand people with PTSD were registered in Ukraine last year

In 2023, 23,000 diagnoses of PTSD were recorded in Ukraine's electronic healthcare system, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said in an interview on the air of a telethon on May 23, UNN reports.

Details

"In 2023, we had 23 thousand diagnoses in the electronic healthcare system," Lyashko said in response to a question about the number of civilians with PTSD.

At the same time, the minister did not disclose statistics among the military separately. "I'm not going to say it," he said.

"We have registered, and we will tell you the percentage after our victory," Lyashko said.

Significant increase in PTSD cases in Ukraine: almost 4-fold increase in 2023 compared to pre-war levels