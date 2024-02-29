In two months, the Ministry of Finance has attracted more than a billion dollars of financial aid from partners

Ukraine attracted USD 1.2 billion in grants and concessional financing from international partners in the first two months of 2024. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports .

In January-February 2024, the general fund of the State Budget of Ukraine received about USD 1.2 billion in external financing. Grants provided on a non-refundable basis accounted for almost 75% of the total amount of financial assistance - the Ministry of Finance said.

Among the donors:

Japan - USD 901 million (concessional financing and grants);

Norway - USD 295 million (grant);

Spain - USD 3 million (concessional financing).

The agency explains that all funds for the first two months of 2024 came to the state budget through World Bank projects.

It is noted that international aid is used to finance priority social expenditures of the state budget, in particular, to pay salaries of employees of the education and healthcare sectors, employees of the State Emergency Service, pension payments, humanitarian needs, and social protection of the population.

The Ministry of Finance emphasizes that funds from international donors continue to be an important source of funding for the State Budget of Ukraine in the context of a full-scale war.

It is expected that in March 2024 the State Budget of Ukraine will receive financial assistance from the European Union, Japan and the United Kingdom, as well as from the IMF, subject to a successful third review of the cooperation program, which must be approved by the Executive Board of the Fund - summarized the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

During an online meeting of the G7 financial bloc , Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said that in 2024 Ukraine's monthly need for external financing will reach about 3 billion US dollars.

