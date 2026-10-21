In the Kherson region, 10 people, including three children, were injured in Russian shelling

Over the past day, Russia once again shelled the Kherson region with artillery and drones. Ten people, including three children, were injured. Private homes and cars were also damaged. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kherson region, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy continues shelling the Kherson and Beryslav districts. Over the past day, the enemy shelled populated areas with artillery and UAVs of various types - the post reads.

According to the police, Kherson, Antonivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Yantarne, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Sadove, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Bila Krynytsia, Kucherske, Zolota Balka, Urozhayne, Starytsia, Novoraisk, Novovoskresenske, Virivka, Vysoke, Kozatske and Vesele came under fire. The attacks damaged nine private homes and four cars.

Near Bila Krynytsia, Russian forces attacked a car with a Lancet-type UAV. The vehicle burned down as a result of the strike. The 66-year-old driver was injured. He was taken to hospital with blast and traumatic brain injuries and a concussion. The occupiers attacked Shyroka Balka with FPV drones. A 66-year-old local resident required medical assistance. He was hospitalized with blast and traumatic brain injuries and shrapnel wounds to his shoulder and abdomen. Doctors assess the man's condition as serious - the police post reads.

In addition, the Russians shelled Kherson's Korabelnyi district with artillery.

As a result of a shell striking the grounds of a private residence, a 36-year-old woman and three children were injured. A 13-year-old girl, her 12-year-old brother and another 12-year-old girl suffered blast injuries and an acute stress reaction. The adult victim also sustained similar injuries and a concussion - the police post reads.

According to the available information, patrol police officers took all the injured to hospital. At present, the children's and woman's lives are not in danger, and doctors prescribed outpatient treatment for them.

At the same time, six private homes and a car were damaged. As a result of the attack, FPV drones damaged two private homes in Novovoskresenske and Novoraisk, while in Antonivka, a private home and a car were damaged after explosives were dropped from a UAV. In addition, according to the available information, three Kherson residents and a woman from Komyshany sought medical assistance; they had been injured several days earlier as a result of enemy shelling.

Women aged 54 and 55, as well as a 60-year-old man, suffered blast injuries, concussions, bruises and an acute stress reaction as a result of an airstrike on the Shumenskyi neighborhood on the night of October 17. A 69-year-old resident of Komyshany sustained similar injuries as a result of artillery shelling of the settlement that evening. All relevant services worked at the sites of the strikes, documenting the consequences of the attacks and assisting the victims - the post reads.

We remind you

In Kyiv, a Russian attack set an apartment on fire; seven cars were destroyed and two people were killed. Emergency power outages are in effect in parts of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.