In the Kherson region, 10 people, including three children, were injured in Russian shelling

$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
09:53 AM • 2836 views
The Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported increasing military personnel’s salaries, says MP
08:17 AM • 13609 views
Von der Leyen: EU will not lift energy sanctions against Russia
07:45 AM • 13335 views
NABU confirmed searches at the NBU and the home of an "employee"
07:02 AM • 16338 views
Witkoff will present Putin with an updated peace proposal - Axios
Exclusive
06:50 AM • 16403 views
The Federation of Trade Unions will be able to seek a review of the law on workplace safety even after it enters into force, a lawyer says
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 31573 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
05:19 AM • 18626 views
EU to call on Canada and Britain to increase funding for Ukraine - report
04:47 AM • 18434 views
Today, the United States will propose a trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump to end the war – Politico
October 21, 04:20 AM • 16482 views
Nighttime strikes on Ukraine: which regions Russia attacked and what is known about the consequencesPhoto
October 21, 03:17 AM • 18314 views
Dozens of explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk: the building of the telecommunications operator "Luhakom" came under attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1m/s
94%
760mm
Popular news
Jennifer Lopez has started a new romance after divorcing Ben AffleckOctober 21, 01:05 AM • 27632 views
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequencesOctober 21, 02:05 AM • 27459 views
The United States and European countries called on Israel to stop the rapidly escalating settler violence in the West BankOctober 21, 02:17 AM • 7568 views
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 25062 views
Rubio revealed details about Witkoff's negotiations in Russia and regarding Musk and Starlink for Ukraine06:18 AM • 12310 views
Publications
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 31554 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 40214 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protectedOctober 20, 05:50 PM • 48393 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
October 20, 05:23 PM • 43277 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponedOctober 20, 01:37 PM • 50044 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Elon Musk
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
France
Oslo
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 25328 views
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequencesOctober 21, 02:05 AM • 27696 views
Jennifer Lopez has started a new romance after divorcing Ben AffleckOctober 21, 01:05 AM • 27862 views
Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White HouseVideoOctober 21, 12:06 AM • 27941 views
In South Korea, 3 star couples announced their weddings within 3 daysOctober 20, 11:06 PM • 29062 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
The Washington Post
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

In the Kherson region, 10 people, including three children, were injured in Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

Over the past day, artillery and drone attacks on the Kherson region injured 10 people, including three children. Houses and cars were damaged.

In the Kherson region, 10 people, including three children, were injured in Russian shelling

Over the past day, Russia once again shelled the Kherson region with artillery and drones. Ten people, including three children, were injured. Private homes and cars were also damaged. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kherson region, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy continues shelling the Kherson and Beryslav districts. Over the past day, the enemy shelled populated areas with artillery and UAVs of various types

- the post reads.

According to the police, Kherson, Antonivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Yantarne, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Sadove, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Bila Krynytsia, Kucherske, Zolota Balka, Urozhayne, Starytsia, Novoraisk, Novovoskresenske, Virivka, Vysoke, Kozatske and Vesele came under fire. The attacks damaged nine private homes and four cars.

Near Bila Krynytsia, Russian forces attacked a car with a Lancet-type UAV. The vehicle burned down as a result of the strike. The 66-year-old driver was injured. He was taken to hospital with blast and traumatic brain injuries and a concussion. The occupiers attacked Shyroka Balka with FPV drones. A 66-year-old local resident required medical assistance. He was hospitalized with blast and traumatic brain injuries and shrapnel wounds to his shoulder and abdomen. Doctors assess the man's condition as serious

- the police post reads.

In addition, the Russians shelled Kherson's Korabelnyi district with artillery.

As a result of a shell striking the grounds of a private residence, a 36-year-old woman and three children were injured. A 13-year-old girl, her 12-year-old brother and another 12-year-old girl suffered blast injuries and an acute stress reaction. The adult victim also sustained similar injuries and a concussion

- the police post reads.

According to the available information, patrol police officers took all the injured to hospital. At present, the children's and woman's lives are not in danger, and doctors prescribed outpatient treatment for them.

At the same time, six private homes and a car were damaged. As a result of the attack, FPV drones damaged two private homes in Novovoskresenske and Novoraisk, while in Antonivka, a private home and a car were damaged after explosives were dropped from a UAV. In addition, according to the available information, three Kherson residents and a woman from Komyshany sought medical assistance; they had been injured several days earlier as a result of enemy shelling.

Women aged 54 and 55, as well as a 60-year-old man, suffered blast injuries, concussions, bruises and an acute stress reaction as a result of an airstrike on the Shumenskyi neighborhood on the night of October 17. A 69-year-old resident of Komyshany sustained similar injuries as a result of artillery shelling of the settlement that evening. All relevant services worked at the sites of the strikes, documenting the consequences of the attacks and assisting the victims

- the post reads.

We remind you

In Kyiv, a Russian attack set an apartment on fire; seven cars were destroyed and two people were killed. Emergency power outages are in effect in parts of Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Lancet (loitering munition)
National Police of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Kherson
Kyiv